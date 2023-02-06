Director of Public Health annual report launched: Highlighting the impact of the cost of living on health and wellbeing for Warwickshire residents

A new report focusing on the rising cost-of-living, and the impact of this on the health and wellbeing of people across the county, has been published by Warwickshire County Council.

The theme was chosen for the annual report of Warwickshire’s Director of Public Health in acknowledgment of the challenges many are facing right now.

The rising cost of living is yet another reminder that health is shaped and influenced by the environment. Not being able to afford essentials – food, rent or mortgage payments, hot water and heating, has significant negative consequences for physical and mental health and wellbeing.

To accompany the report case studies have been used to illustrate the support that different agencies have already been providing to residents and these demonstrate both the barriers that people have faced, as well as the benefits from accessing services. Volunteers and users of food banks and community pantries have shared their experiences in a short film.

The full report is available here.

Commenting on the release of the report, Warwickshire Director of Public Health, Dr Shade Agboola said:

“I have chosen to theme this report on the rising cost of living as I am sure that this is the most pressing issue facing residents of Warwickshire. I do hope that by looking at the wider determinants of the health model through the lens of the rising cost of living I have been able to articulate how this economic crisis is also a public health one. “One of my key recommendations within the report is for key organisations, such as the local authorities, NHS and health partners, to work together to build a healthy, inclusive and sustainable county, for example, health partners and transport planners to work together to improve transport links for those living in areas with more rural isolation, deprivation and where rates of long-term conditions are poor.”

Warwickshire County Council Councillor, Margaret Bell added:

“I am pleased to welcome our director of Public Health’s Annual Report for 2022. This year the report focuses on the rising cost of living and looks at how this is impacting the health and wellbeing of our residents. There is a lot of work happening across Warwickshire already to tackle the impact of the rising cost of living and Shade’s report brings further focus to these issues and suggests some ways we can further limit the impact and support a flourishing and sustainable Warwickshire.”

Read the full report at: warwickshire.gov.uk/publichealthannualreport

To support residents impacted by the rising cost of living, a Cost of Living website is available with a range of information and services to provide support.

