Free webinar for learner and young drivers is a great success

Over 200 people attended a young driver's road safety webinar held by Warwickshire Road Safety Partnership.

Couldn’t attend? Watch the whole session here: https://warksroadsafety.org/together-on-the-learning-to-drive-journey/

The ‘Together on the Learning to Drive Journey’ webinar organised by Warwickshire Road Safety Partnership and supported by FirstCar took place on Wednesday 25 January 2023 and far exceeded attendee expectations with over 200 residents taking part.

The webinar provided essential information, support and guidance on a range of timely and important topics for learners, new drivers and parents/carers including:

The DVSA ‘Ready to Pass?’ campaign and how it helps learners understand to prepare for their driving test and check if they are ready, and how it supports parents and families of learner drivers

Essential information on choosing a first car

Vehicle safety and maintenance

The challenges new drivers face that could compromise safety.

The Honest Truth and Caitlin’s Message.

Attendees had the opportunity to ask questions to a panel of road safety experts which included advice on driving in icy conditions, top tips for driving on the motorway and busting myths about the practical tests.

97% of attendees strongly agreed or agreed that their knowledge on how to support young drivers had improved because of the webinar.

The webinar was recorded and available to view on the partnership website: https://warksroadsafety.org/together-on-the-learning-to-drive-journey/

Cllr Wallace Redford, Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Transport and Planning, said: “It’s fantastic to see so many of our young and learner drivers taking advantage of this totally free learning opportunity provided by the Warwickshire Road Safety Partnership and FirstCar. The information that they have received during this session will hopefully make them better, more confident and safer drivers on our Highways.

“Now we are calling on residents to please help to spread the word to people who were unable to attend. If you know a learner or young driver, please tell them about the webinar recording, which is available on the Warwickshire Road Safety Partnership Website.”

Warwickshire Road Safety Partnership would like to thank all the speakers for their involvement with the webinar and their support to help make the webinar such a success. The Partnership are now looking to develop a series of webinars aimed at different groups of road users.

For the latest Warwickshire road safety news and events please follow Warwickshire Road Safety Partnership and Warwickshire County Council on social media. Facebook @WarwickshireRoadSafety @WCCSafeActiveTravel and Twitter @WarksRoadSafety @WCCSafe_Active.