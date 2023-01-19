Red Lane, Burton Green - Warwick District CPE Variation J

Under the Road Traffic Regulations Act 1984, Warwickshire County Council intend to make the above named order as detailed below.

Scheme Overview

As part of highway works associated with HS2, the junction of Hob Lane, Red Lane and Cromwell Lane was upgraded to a signal controlled junction to provide suitable controlled crossing points for pedestrian / cycle / equestrian access to the new temporary realigned Kenilworth Greenway.

As part of the scheme, waiting restrictions at the junction are required as detailed in the public notice below.

Public Notice and Legal Orders

Public Notice (PDF, 122 kB)

Statement of Reasons (PDF, 392 kB)

Warwick District CPE Variation J 2023 (PDF, 283 kB)

Warwick District CPE Consolidation Order 2017 (PDF, 1607 kB)

ParkMap Tile EK50 Rev-0 (PDF, 549 kB)

Enquiries and Representations

Any enquiries relating to the proposals may be made to Graham Stanley, Communities Directorate, Shire Hall, Warwick (Tel 01926 412403) or by email pmc@warwickshire.gov.uk.

Any person who desires to question the validity of the Order or of any provision contained in it on the grounds that it is not within the powers conferred by the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984, or on the grounds that any requirement of that Act or of any instrument made under it has not been complied with in relation to the Order may within six weeks from the date of the making of the Order apply to the High Court for this purpose.