Pop the kettle on for Brew Monday

January can be a challenging time for many people – the festive period is over, the days are cold and dark, and post-December bills are landing on the doorstep.

The third Monday in January is sometimes referred to as “Blue Monday”, or the most difficult day of the year. However, everyone will have different days that are harder or easier for them. Instead, Samaritans have created Brew Monday, encouraging people to make time for a cup of tea or coffee and a catch-up with a friend, relative or colleague, to provide a listening ear and some support. Visit the Samaritans website for more about the Brew Monday campaign.

Connecting with others is one of the five ways to wellbeing: actions you can take to reflect on and improve your overall wellbeing. The five ways are:

Connect – build connections with others, such as by spending time with loved ones, taking part in local community events or finding others with similar interests through a hobby

Be active – get some exercise, such as going for a walk, working out at home or taking part in a sport or exercise class

Give – giving can start with something as small as a smile; you can give away your time, skills and knowledge to help others, or donate belongings you no longer need to charity

Keep learning – learning something new, such as a foreign language, a practical skill or reading a non-fiction book, can help improve your confidence and self-esteem

Take notice – be aware of the present moment, through mindfulness activities such as meditation and reflection

Wellbeing 4 Life, a Coventry and Warwickshire wellbeing initiative, has produced a life map which offers suggestions of how to apply the five ways depending on your current circumstances and lifestyle.

Councillor Margaret Bell, Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Adult Social Care and Health, said:

“When we get busy or feel stressed, it can be hard to make time for others, but Brew Monday is a great reminder of how important it is to connect with your loved ones. Spending quality time with someone can have a big impact on both your moods, make you feel less isolated and give you the opportunity to share worries or concerns. “We know that winter can often affect people’s mental health, and this January will be especially hard for many, as credit card and increased heating bills arrive in letterboxes. It is completely normal and natural to need a bit more support at the moment - remember, it is always okay to ask for help from those you know and Warwickshire support services.”

While it is beneficial to take actions to ensure you stay mentally healthy, there is also support available if you are currently struggling. Wellbeing For Warwickshire offers a range of support options, depending on how you feel and how you would like to access support (e.g. phone, online, face-to-face). You can also call the Coventry and Warwickshire Mental Wellbeing Line any time for free confidential support and guidance on 0800 616171 (available 24/7).

To find out more about the support services available within Warwickshire, visit our Mental Health webpages.

Financial support for residents, such as help paying energy bills and childcare costs, can be found on the Warwickshire Cost of Living website.