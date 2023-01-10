Warwickshire’s Family Information Service is supporting families during challenging times

A helpline for parents and carers across Warwickshire is available to support families with a wide range of issues.

In addition to providing advice and signposting to support, Warwickshire County Council’s Family Information Service (FIS) helps families in a variety of ways including accessing free school meals, sharing information on various childcare funding options, providing access to food bank vouchers, supporting with charity applications for funding and lots more. They also help families by removing any barriers to accessing services such as language, additional needs or mental health.

Members of the FIS team are often out and about at events across the county, for example, career fairs at job centres, to provide advice, guidance and signposting information for families. At a recent event in Leamington, a parent spoke to a FIS officer about some significant debt that she was in which had been made worse due to the increase in cost of living. A member of the team explained about the support available from Citizens Advice as well as getting energy advice from Act On Energy to help with her gas and electricity debt. The FIS officer also shared some information about the Holiday Activities and Food programme for her children which she hadn’t previously been aware of. The parent was also privately renting and was in rental arrears so the FIS officer provided her with the forms to apply for social housing.

Another parent recently contacted FIS by phone. They had previously worked as a carer and had since started a degree in nursing. Although the parent had budgeted for a reduction in income, they could not afford a laptop to attend the virtual lectures and submit work online. A FIS officer helped the parent to apply for a charity application for a laptop so they could complete their studies, reduce travel and childcare expenses and better support the family. The parent was ‘grateful for the support and excited to access online learning whilst being able to maximise time with the children’.

Cllr Jeff Morgan, Portfolio Holder for Children and Families said:

“There are so many examples of how Warwickshire’s Family Information Service has helped families across the county to get access to the right support. No question is too big or small for our friendly, helpful Family Information Service team. They are a great first port of call for a wide range of help and support if you’re struggling with any family issues. “It is a council priority to ensure families are supported to live the best lives they can with the right access to services, technology and information to stay safe, healthy and independent. “The Family Information Service provides signposting to a range of support available. With the steep rise in living costs having a major impact on household budgets and people’s health and wellbeing, the support they provide is more important now than ever. “I urge all families struggling with anything at the moment, from finances through to relationships, to reach out to our fantastic service.”

Support is available Monday to Friday over the phone and via email. Families who may need some more in depth support also have the opportunity to work face-to-face with a member of the team in their own home or at a suitable location.

Families who would like to know more about the Family Information Service can attend a briefing session about the support the service provides, have a guided tour of the webpage to find where valuable information is located and have the opportunity to take part in a Q&A session. Book a free place via Eventbrite.

The Family Information Service is available 9am to 5pm Monday to Friday. Residents can phone FIS for free on 0800 408 1558, email fis@warwickshire.gov.uk, get in touch on Facebook or Twitter or visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/childrenandfamilies

FIS also has a weekly newsletter sharing useful information for families in Warwickshire, as well as a monthly cost of living special newsletter to support families with guidance and advice around finances and managing money. Sign up to the newsletter here.