Free webinar for learner and young drivers

Sign up for a FREE interactive webinar for learners, young drivers, their parents and carers on 25 January.

The 60-minute webinar – ‘Together on the learning to drive journey’ – has been organised by Warwickshire Road Safety Partnership and supported by FirstCar, takes place on Wednesday 25th January, 7 – 8pm and registration is now open.

Book a place today: https://warksroadsafety.org/together-on-the-learning-to-drive-journey/

Warwickshire Road Safety Partnership wants young drivers to have the best skills and knowledge possible to help them stay safe on our increasingly busy roads. Learning to drive is an exciting time and this free webinar provides essential information, support and guidance on a range of topics including:

The Ready to Pass? Campaign and how it helps learners understand to prepare for their driving test and check if they are ready, and how it supports parents and families of learner drivers;

Essential information on choosing a car;

Vehicle safety and maintenance;

The challenges new drivers face that could put their safety at risk; and

The Honest Truth and Caitlin’s Hour

Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions to the speakers during a dedicated question and answer session.

The webinar will provide attendees with the opportunity to hear first-hand from young driver experts, including:

Edmund King, AA President, and Sharron Huddleston

Abigail Britten, Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency,

Fay Wileman and Kate Castle, Warwickshire Road Safety Partnership.

James Evans, Founder of FirstCar.

Inspector Jem Mountford, Warwickshire Roads Policing Inspector.

Cllr Wallace Redford, Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Transport and Planning, said: “This totally free webinar is a fantastic opportunity for learner and young newly-passed drivers to learn lots of really useful information that will make them better, more confident and safer drivers on our Highways.

“Please help spread the word, if you know a learner or young driver, please tell them about the webinar. It’s online and the Partnership have chosen a Wednesday in the hope of more people being available to attend.”

Also speaking will be Sharron Huddleston, a parent of a young person who was killed as a passenger in a young drivers’ car. Sharron has campaigned tirelessly to push for increased safety precautions for young and novice drivers ever since her daughter died in a road collision in 2017.

Sharron said: “We are encouraging as many young drivers as possible to join the seminar on 25 January because we know that novice young drivers are at particular risk of injury on our roads because of their lack of experience with 1 in 5 drivers having a collision within their first year. This is something we want to help change.

“Each year over 800,000 people pass their driving test and venture out onto the roads solo for the first time. The number of parents, carers, friends, and family who support, finance, or otherwise encourage these new drivers, numbers in the millions. These stakeholders play an important role influencing key decisions such as choosing a driving instructor, first car and insurance product – as well as support with things like private practise alongside lessons and car maintenance.

“If you are supporting a new driver now, or likely to in the future, this webinar is for you! It’ll be an action-packed hour full of useful information, advice and actionable tips to help keep your new driver safe on the roads.”

To register and receive your link to join this webinar, or for further information please visit: https://warksroadsafety.org/together-on-the-learning-to-drive-journey/

For the latest Warwickshire road safety news and events please follow Warwickshire Road Safety Partnership and Warwickshire County Council on social media. Facebook @WarwickshireRoadSafety @WCCSafeActiveTravel and Twitter @WarksRoadSafety @WCCSafe_Active.