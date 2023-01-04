Warwickshire residents among the extraordinary people announced on the New Year’s Honours List 2023

The extraordinary achievements of five people living in Warwickshire have been recognised in the King’s first New Year’s Honours list.

The New Year’s Honours are awarded each year to recipients who have made outstanding contributions to society, community, or their area of work, and this year more than 1,100 people across the UK have been recognised. Individual honours are usually announced twice a year to mark The King’s official birthday, and the New Year’s Honours at the end of December.

The New Year’s Honours recipients for 2023 who live in Warwickshire are:

Commanders of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)

Professor Robert Alan Dover from Leamington Spa was awarded an CBE for services to the Automotive Industry.

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Mr Ian John Hares from Kenilworth was awarded an OBE for services to the Financial Services Sector.

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Mr Aston Moore from Rugby was awarded an MBE for services to Athletics.

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

Mrs Joanne Amy Horne from Stratford-upon-Avon was awarded a BEM for services to the community in Stratford-upon-Avon, Warwickshire.

Mr Douglas Shorter from Nuneaton was awarded a BEM for services to Young People in Warwickshire.

Cllr Izzi Seccombe, Leader of Warwickshire County Council and, herself, an OBE, said:

“I would like to extend my congratulations to Warwickshire’s New Year’s Honours recipients, as it’s their continued hard work and dedication that helps to bring our communities together and set such a great example to us all. They are a true inspiration, and I am delighted that their efforts have been recognised.”

The Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire, Tim Cox, said:

“These extraordinary people gave up their time to make Warwickshire a better and kinder place. I am delighted to see them gain the recognition they deserve in this year’s New Year’s Honours list. "There are still so many people who go unrecognised for their hard work. If you know any unsung heroes, why not consider nominating them so they get the recognition they deserve in the next round of honours.”

Details on how to nominate are available here: https://www.gov.uk/honours