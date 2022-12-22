Feeling lonely, scared or vulnerable this festive season? Help is available

Warwickshire County Council are reminding residents of the mental health and domestic abuse support services available to help those in need of assistance over the festive period.

The festive period can be a time of joy, community and love, but some people might find themselves feeling stressed out, lonely or scared at this time of year due to social, financial or family pressures. But you are not alone – there are steps you can take to protect your mental wellbeing, as well as a wide range of support avenues available to you.

One way to manage stress during the holiday season is by setting boundaries and making time for self-care. This could be by scheduling relaxation time into the holidays, having a chat with a friend, going for a quiet walk alone in the fresh air, or spending some time on a hobby. It can be good to take a break from screens and social media during this time as well.

If you're feeling overwhelmed or struggling with your mental health, it's okay to ask for help. There are many resources available for those who need extra support. The Coventry and Warwickshire Mental Wellbeing Line is available 24/7 over the festive period, including Christmas Day and Bank Holidays, on 0800 616171. The friendly and compassionate helpline team are trained and ready to help you if you are feeling low, anxious or stressed, are looking for information or advice, or are socially isolated and want to connect with others.

If you want to speak to someone in person, Warwickshire Wellbeing Hubs have opening hours throughout the holidays. These friendly spaces provide social support in a café environment. Visit the Wellbeing for Warwickshire website to find your local hub and when they are open over Christmas and the New Year. You can also access support online via anonymous counselling, chat and discussion forums from Kooth (age 16-25) and Qwell (aged 26+).

For those looking for a way to connect with others on Christmas Day, Sarah Millican is running her Twitter conversation #JoinIn on 25 December. The campaign is intended to bring together people feeling lonely over the holidays and provide an opportunity to chat to other people feeling the same.

Increased financial pressures, alcohol consumption and time spent together can lead to increases in incidents of domestic abuse including physical violence and coercive behaviour. If you are concerned about yourself, a dependent or someone you know, you can call Refuge on 0800 408 1552 to speak to a support worker, or visit Talk 2 Someone to see what services are available to support you.

If you are feeling hopeless and like there is nowhere to turn, visit the Dear Life website or call 08081 966 798 for crisis support mental health services in Coventry and Warwickshire (available 24/7).

Councillor Margaret Bell, Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Adult Social Care and Health, said:

“December is traditionally a time for celebration, but it can also be a time of increased stress and pressure. Remember, it's okay to take a break and prioritize your mental health. There is additional support available to all who need it, so pick up the phone, go online, visit a wellbeing hub – whatever is best for you. Take care of yourself and those around you this holiday season.”

To find out more about the support services available within Warwickshire, visit our Mental Health webpages.