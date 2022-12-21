Many Happy ‘Returns’

Warwickshire County Council's Trading Standards team has launched a straightforward guide about how to return faulty goods this festive season.

If you want to return something this Christmas or New Year, either because it’s faulty or you have simply changed your mind, Warwickshire County Council Trading Standards has launched a straightforward shopper’s guide to returning faulty goods.

Warwickshire County Councillor Andy Crump, Portfolio Holder for Community Safety, said:

“If something's gone wrong and you need to return a product you have either bought or been given, read our shopper's guide so you know your consumer rights."

Shopper’s Guide to Returning Goods

Under the law, a shop only has to accept the return of a faulty product from the person who bought it, (although many shops are happy to overlook this), so if you’re the recipient of a faulty gift, you may need to ask the buyer to return the item on your behalf.

However, although not part of consumer law, if you have a gift receipt, the recipient of the gift can usually return it themselves (depending upon the reason for the return – see below).

In most cases, if the item is faulty or misdescribed you have up to 30 days in which you can return it for a full refund. After 30 days you still have the right to a repair or replacement (and a full refund if this is not possible). This applies both to goods purchased online or in a shop.

Don’t be put off by signs such as ‘No Refunds on Sale Items’. Your consumer rights apply equally to full price and sale products.

You don’t have a legal right to return goods bought from a shop, simply because you have changed your mind. However, many shops do have their own returns policies and some allow no quibble returns.

But, when shopping from home, for example on the internet, you do have additional legal rights. In most cases you can change your mind and cancel your order up to 14 days from delivery of the goods, (you may have to pay the return cost).

If you paid using a credit or debit card you may be able to claim against the card provider if the item wasn’t delivered or was faulty and the trader disappears or goes bust.

Always keep your proof of purchase (e.g. a receipt), you may be asked for it when returning goods.

For more consumer advice or guidance, contact the Citizens Advice Consumer Service on 0808 223 1133 (calls from mobiles and landlines are free) or visit: www.warwickshire.gov.uk/tradingstandards