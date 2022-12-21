Notice that an Enhanced Partnership has been made

In line with Section 138G of the Transport Act 2000 and Section 9 of the Bus Services Act 2017.

The Warwickshire Bus Service Improvement Plan (BSIP) set out how the County Council will use the framework of an Enhanced Partnership with bus operators to deliver an ambitious vision for travel by bus in Warwickshire by means of introducing measures aimed at helping achieve the patronage growth and increased bus modal share objectives set in the Bus Back Better (National Bus Strategy for England), which was published in March 2021.



The Enhanced Partnership (EP) is the method by which the BSIP can be delivered and the County Council has worked closely with bus operators and Bus Users UK to produce the following visionary documents:

Warwickshire EP Plan (based on the content of the BSIP);

Warwickshire EP Scheme (which sets out the precise detail of how some of the BSIP vision and objectives will be achieved, including any commitments made by the local authority or standards to be met by bus operators).

Unfortunately, Warwickshire County Council has not received any BSIP funding from the Department for Transport at this time to contribute towards delivery of the more extensive transformational measures set out in the BSIP.

This notice has been produced, as required under Section 138G of the Transport Act 2000 and Section 9 of the Bus Services Act 2017, to advise that, an Enhanced Partnership Plan and Scheme in Warwickshire were made and took effect from 15 December 2022.

For further advice or if you have any comments, please contact Warwickshire County Council at passengertransport@warwickshire.gov.uk.