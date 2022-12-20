Let’s Talk Warwickshire to help you stay well this winter!

In the latest Let’s Talk Warwickshire Podcast, Warwickshire’s Director of Public Health, Shade Agboola, discusses winter health.

Shade talks about the steps residents can take to stay as healthy as possible during the winter months.

With darker days and colder temperatures, the winter months can be a time where viruses are on the increase. It can also be more of a struggle to go out and see people which can impact wellbeing, and along with the pressures from the rising cost of living, people may feel that they need some additional support.

The podcast episode is available to listen now. It covers topics such as the importance of maintaining good mental and physical health, vaccinations and check ins to support family, friends and vulnerable neighbours.

To help stay as healthy as possible, it’s important to:

Continue to reduce the risk of viruses such as COVID, flu, norovirus and general winter colds by regularly washing hands, staying at home if feeling unwell and using tissues to catch coughs and sneezes and disposing of them quickly.

Stay up to date with any vaccinations. Certain groups are eligible for the flu and/or COVID vaccines and boosters – it's important to book and attend any appointments for these vaccines.

Check in on others, whether this is family, friends or neighbours. A chat with loved ones can give a mood boost and also support more vulnerable people if they’re not able to get out in the colder months.

Director of Public Health, Shade Agboola said:

“The winter months can sometimes mean it’s more of a challenge to go out and see others or keep up with our usual physical activity – but these things are all important to help improve our overall health and wellbeing. Taking a few steps to look after yourself will put you in the best place to face some of the winter challenges – such as trying to shift that cold, reduce our stress levels or provide protection from winter viruses.”

The Winter Wellness podcast is part of the Let’s Talk Warwickshire podcast series covering a range of topics from Warwickshire County Council. The podcast series will be available through Apple and Spotify and will focus on important issues facing the communities of Warwickshire.

Councillor Margaret Bell, portfolio holder for Adult Social Care and Health added:

“This series of podcasts allows our residents to learn more about the work we are doing to support people to be as healthy and independent as possible. Podcasts are an easy and accessible way for people to listen to our latest information whether on the go or at home.”

You can listen to all other episodes from Let’s Talk Warwickshire on PodBean.