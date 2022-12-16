Educaterers serve up 40,000 Christmas lunches in schools across the region

School children across Warwickshire, Leicestershire, Oxfordshire, Birmingham, Coventry and South Staffordshire have been tucking into a traditional roast turkey dinner or delicious veggie alternative.

It's thanks to the efforts of school caterers Educaterers who served up around 40,000 Christmas dinners this December.

In the past two weeks, Educaterers kitchen teams have cooked and served up an incredible:

2,240kg of British Red Tractor Turkey Breast

38,000 ‘pigs in blankets’

760kg of stuffing

3,800kg of British potatoes

25,000 tubs of ice cream

15,000 chocolate cracknel baubles

It’s always a busy time for schools, with Christmas activities keeping school staff on their toes, but the highlight of the seasonal celebrations – and a sign that the end of term is approaching – must be Christmas dinner.

On the Educaterers menu for school pupils was the traditional roast turkey breast fillet with ‘pigs in blankets’, sage and onion stuffing and gravy, or the option of vegan quorn roast fillet, all served up with crispy roast potatoes, peas and baby carrots.

The all-important pudding was either ice cream, or a homemade chocolate cracknel bauble, with Christmas shortbread and traditional mince pies for secondary pupils.

Educaterers’ kitchen teams have been getting into the festive spirit by dressing up and wearing Santa hats or Christmas jumpers to serve the children their Christmas lunches.

Vicki Barnard, Managing Director of Educaterers, said:

“Christmas is one of our busiest times of year with many pupils who normally eat a packed lunch, preferring to join in with our festive lunches. I’m so proud of our brilliant school catering teams, who work so hard to ensure everyone can join in the festivities. We’d like to wish all our colleagues, schools, pupils and parents a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.”

Educaterers is proud to have recently become one of a small number of partners of ‘Love British Food’ - a national organisation dedicated to encouraging people to seek out British food when they are shopping or eating out.

Educaterers holds the ‘Food for Life Served Here’ Silver Catering Mark in recognition of the fact that their school catering teams serve local, fresh food made with quality ingredients, prepared and served in a way that takes school pupils’ health and well-being seriously. The ‘Food for Life’ scheme recognises the fantastic work that schools and school caterers do to provide healthy school meals, great lunchtimes, and food education.

To find out more about Educaterers please go to www.educaterers.co.uk