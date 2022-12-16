Live well in Warwickshire by taking steps to be as safe, happy, healthy and independent as possible

Helping people to live well is a priority for Warwickshire County Council.

Helping people to live well is a priority for Warwickshire County Council (WCC) so it is encouraging residents to make use of a ‘living well’ resource on the council website which brings a wide range of information and services, aimed at adults, together in one place.

To raise awareness of this support the council is focusing on living well throughout December with themed posts around winter wellness, coping with living costs and lifelong learning across Facebook and Twitter.

In addition to this, the website is also being promoted in various places across Warwickshire including in pharmacies and on buses to remind residents of the importance of looking after their mental and physical health, particularly throughout the winter.

Currently, the steep rise in living costs is having a major impact on household budgets and people’s health and wellbeing is suffering as many residents are finding it hard to make ends meet. Living well signposts people to information and advice that could make taking care of an individual’s needs, and those of their family and friends, a bit easier.

The webpage also promotes healthy lifestyles, and encourages individuals to take early action to keep themselves independent and well. From staying active and mobile to using direct payments to get assistance, ‘living well’ will raise the profile of social care services in the county, help people to find ways to stay healthy for as long as possible, and signpost those who are vulnerable to early support.

By providing access to assistance, like smart gadgets and equipment that can help people before their situation becomes more complex, the aim of ‘living well’ is to support people to continue to enjoy life and live independently, reducing their need for hospital or long-term care.

The website encourages residents to find information, advice and services in the county that will enhance their wellbeing, connect with others and link them to activities such as learning new skills or keeping fit for the future.

Councillor Margaret Bell, Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Adult Social Care and Health, said:

“We want to make it easier for residents and care professionals to access information and services for adults and older people in Warwickshire so people can access support for themselves in their community if they are able to. But we also want to raise awareness of who it is that people need to contact if they do need health and social care services in Warwickshire. “The ‘living well’ website, and ongoing messages through our other channels, lead people to appropriate services so they can find the support they need and look after their health and wellbeing. It also promotes staying connected by directing people to information about community groups or local events as well as opportunities to develop new skills and continue learning.”

Visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/livingwell to find out more about the support available for residents in Warwickshire from staying safe, financial support, advice if you’re feeling lonely and much more.

