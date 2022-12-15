Warwickshire County Council offers energy advice to businesses amid cost of living crisis

Warwickshire County Council (WCC) has been offering support to local businesses on how they can reduce their energy consumption.

With so many challenges facing businesses given the current energy situation, WCC recently ran a series of webinar sessions to help support businesses in the Agricultural Sector as well as the Retail, Hospitality, Tourism and Leisure sectors.

The sessions provide the opportunity to hear and learn from experts on how to reduce energy consumption, with practical tips on how to reduce businesses’ energy consumption, guidance on how to lower energy bills and information on further funding and business support.

The webinars are available to view on WCC’s YouTube channel now:

Agricultural webinar: https://youtu.be/1V98bdGyCZc

Retail, Hospitality, Tourism and Leisure webinar: https://youtu.be/WPKA2OSZWxA

Cllr Martin Watson, Portfolio Holder for Economy at Warwickshire County Council, said: “It’s important that we support our local businesses and help them navigate this difficult period as best we can.

“These energy webinars offer useful and practical advice to businesses across a variety of sectors, such as how to lower their energy costs and reduce energy consumption.

“I would highly recommend any business in Warwickshire that is concerned about the current situation to watch them and take advantage of the help on offer.”

For more information on how to grow or support your business, visit https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/homepage/358/grow-or-adapt-your-business.