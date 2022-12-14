Red Lane, Burton Green - Changes to Speed Limit and Waiting Restrictions

As part of highway works for HS2, the junction of Hob Lane, Red Lane and Cromwell Lane was upgraded to a signal controlled junction with associated changes to the waiting regulations and speed limits

Scheme Overview

As part of highway works associated with HS2, the junction of Hob Lane, Red Lane and Cromwell Lane was upgraded to a signal controlled junction to provide suitable controlled crossing points for pedestrian / cycle / equestrian access to the new temporary realigned Kenilworth Greenway.

To facilitate the safe operation of the crossing and the junction, double yellow lines are to be implemented to prohibit inappropriate parking and in addition the 30mph speed limit has been extended. The Order seeks to make formal these arrangements as they currently exist on the ground.

Further details are given in the public notices below.

Public Notice and Legal Orders

Speed Limit Public Notice (PDF, 37 kB)

Speed Limit Statement of Reasons (PDF, 92 kB)

Speed Limit Order 2015 (PDF, 222 kB)

Speed Limit Variation Order (PDF, 86 kB)

Waiting Restrictions Public Notice (PDF, 122 kB)

Waiting Restrictions Statement of Reasons (PDF, 141 kB)

Warwick District CPE Consolidation Order 2017 (PDF, 1,607 kB)

Warwick District CPE Variation Order J 2023 (PDF, 116 kB)

Technical Plans

PTRO22-003-001 Speed Limit Consultation Plan (PDF, 312 kB)

ParkMap Tile EK50 Revision 0 (PDF, 549 kB)

Enquiries and Representations

Any enquiries relating to the proposals may be made to Graham Stanley, Communities Directorate, Warwickshire County Council, telephone number 01926 412641, or by email pmc@warwickshire.gov.uk.

Any objections to or representations in support of the proposals, which must be in writing and specify the grounds on which they are made, should be addressed to Graham Stanley, County Highways Minor Works, Shire Hall, Market Place, Warwick, CV34 4RL.

Objections, representations, and the name of the objector or person making a representation, will normally be treated as public information and may be published. For further information on how Warwickshire County Council processes personal data please refer to the Customer Privacy Notice which is available at https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/privacy.

Objections and representations must be sent so as to be received by 6 January 2023.