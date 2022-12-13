Helping Warwickshire residents stay fire safe this Christmas

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service (WFRS) is reminding residents to have safety at the front of their minds this Christmas.

The festive season is a time for celebration, from wrapping presents to enjoying Christmas dinner and spending time with family, but this year is likely to see people cut back on what they spend as the cost of living continues to rise.

However, WFRS is keen to stress the importance that residents don’t neglect keeping themselves and their families safe from the risk of fire as a result. They are urging residents to heed the following advice.

Buying presents – residents are urged to be careful when shopping online. It might be tempting to save money buying from online marketplaces but these marketplaces allow people to sell counterfeit or sub-standard goods which pose a fire hazard. Make sure you only buy goods from a reputable retailer to ensure they meet the required product safety standards.

Candles might seem like a cheaper way to light your home over Christmas but should never be left unattended. They should be kept out of the reach of children and away from decorations, cards, wrapping paper and fabrics.

Ensure all fairy lights are switched off before leaving the house or going to bed. Check Christmas lights conform to British Standard (BS EN 60598) and are in good working order before using them.

For those opting for a real Christmas tree this year, don’t place it close to a heat source, including fireplaces, heat vents or candles. The heat will dry out the tree, causing it to be more easily ignited by heat, flame or sparks. Keep the tree stand filled with water at all times to prevent the tree drying out and becoming a fire risk.

Warwickshire County Councillor, Portfolio Holder for Community Safety and Fire, Andy Crump said: “As we prepare to celebrate Christmas this year we want our residents to follow our fire safety advice and keep themselves safe over the festive period.

“People are going to be looking at ways they can save money on their energy bills to help keep costs as low as possible. However, sometimes saving money leads to increased fire risks, so we want to ensure people can celebrate safely.

“We wish all our residents a safe and happy Christmas.”

Here are some more simple tips that will help families to enjoy Christmas safely this year:

Ensure you have working smoke alarms on all levels of your home – don’t be tempted to use the batteries in Christmas presents

Never leave cooking unattended

Never cook under the influence of alcohol

Don’t leave burning candles unattended

If you have a real Christmas tree, make sure the tree stand is kept full to stop the tree drying out

Never use heaters to dry clothes. Keep heaters well away from furniture, curtains and decorations

Don’t overload electric sockets. Make sure there’s only one plug per socket

Only purchase electrical goods from reputable retailers

For more Christmas fire safety tips, visit https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/celebratesafely.