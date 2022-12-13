Warwickshire’s Lord Lieutenant presents British Empire Medals to local residents

The extraordinary achievements of two people living in Warwickshire have been recognised in a formal awards presentation by the Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire, Tim Cox.

The extraordinary achievements of two people living in Warwickshire have been recognised in a formal awards presentation by the Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire, Tim Cox. The residents each received a British Empire Medal for serving their local communities by going ‘above and beyond’ to change the world around them for the better.

British Empire Medals (BEM) mark the extraordinary contributions and service of people from across the UK. They recognise people who have made achievements in public life, committed themselves to serving and helping the UK, and who make life better for others by being outstanding at what they do.

Lawrence Kelly (fifth from left) holding his British Empire medal next to Lord Lieutenant Tim Cox and family and friends.

The two awards were presented on 7 December to the following residents:

Mrs Sorrelle Clements from Nuneaton & Bedworth Borough, Service Development Manager for Coventry Libraries, received her BEM for her services to Libraries. Sorelle has worked at Coventry Libraries for over ten years, maintaining a focus on increasing engagement, accessibility, and inclusivity.

Mr Lawrence Kelly, from Stratford on Avon District, set-up the Wellbeing Sanctuary within the Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust in response to the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Wellbeing Sanctuary provided colleagues with the opportunity to de-stress in a confidential and safe space. He then went on to help with the successful launch of the Mental Wellbeing App in May 2020. Lawrence received his BEM for his services to Mental Health.

Cllr Heather Timms, portfolio holder for Environment and Heritage and Culture, said:

“Congratulations to both British Empire Medal recipients on this tremendous achievement, and the hard work and dedication that has been demonstrated to help bind our communities together. They truly are an inspiration and I’m delighted that their efforts have been recognised.”

The Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire, Tim Cox, said:

“It is wonderful to see the hard work of Warwickshire residents Sorrelle and Lawrence being acknowledged with British Empire Medals. These extraordinary people gave up their time to make Warwickshire a better and kinder place, and I am really pleased that their contributions to society have been recognised in this way.” "There are still so many people who go unrecognised for their hard work. If you know any unsung heroes who have made achievements in public life, or who have committed themselves to serving and helping Britain, then why not consider nominating them for an honour or award so that they too can get the recognition they deserve.”

Details on how to nominate someone for an honour or award can be found at https://www.gov.uk/honours

To find out more about the role of Warwickshire’s Lord Lieutenant, visit https://lordlieutenantofwarwickshire.co.uk/