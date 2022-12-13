Advice to help Warwickshire residents stay well this winter

Warwickshire County Council is providing advice to raise awareness of the various ways people can help to look after their health to try to avoid a hospital stay this Christmas.

The ‘stay well this winter’ mini campaign has been developed especially for this time of year when pressures of winter such as cold weather, increased illness and more need for health services mean that people need to take extra care of themselves. This will help to ensure that those that need emergency health and social care support, can get the help they need at the right time and in the right place.

The campaign raises awareness of preventative measures people can take to help keep well and avoid a hospital stay, such as:

Making sure your home is kept warm, at least 18 degrees

Making sure your repeat prescriptions are filled in advance and collect any medications you may need – many surgeries and pharmacies close over Christmas

Finishing your course of antibiotics, if you’ve been prescribed them by your GP

Seeking help and advice from your pharmacy straight away if you feel ill

Getting self-care advice and information on the right NHS services for you www.nhs.uk/staywell

Getting a flu and COVID-19 vaccine – they are free if you are over 65 or have a long-term health condition

Eating regular balanced meals and having a warm drinks throughout the day to stay hydrated

Planning for hospital stays and urgent care needs, putting things in place for smooth hospital discharge if you do need to go in

Warwickshire County Councillor Margaret Bell, Portfolio Holder for Adult Social Care and Health said: “We’re now in the pressurised time of year where we must all work together to ensure that people in Warwickshire are receiving the right support at the right time in the right place.

“We hope this will be a useful reminder to people of some of the things they can do to stay as healthy at home as possible. If they don’t need to go to hospital, this will ensure that the pressures on hospitals are managed, and existing patients can be safely discharged in a timely fashion.”

For help and advice please go to www.warwickshire.gov.uk/winterwellness