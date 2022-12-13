From the 31st December there will be changes to Stagecoach bus timetables across Warwickshire

Full details including links to revised timetables below.

Leamington / Warwick Stratford area changes

Service 15 (Leamington – Warwick – Barford – Wellesbourne – Stratford):

This service will see most the journeys solely running between Wellesbourne and Stratford withdrawn. This will leave an hourly service.

New timetable here.

Service 31 (Whitnash – Myton School):

Journey times revised to improve punctuality.

New timetable here.

Service 63 (Rugby – Dunchurch – Stockton – Ufton – Radford Semele – Leamington):

Journey times revised to improve punctuality.

New timetable here.

Service 64 (Rugby – Dunchurch – Stockton – Ufton – Radford Semele – Leamington):

Saturday morning journey withdrawn.

New timetable here.

Service 75 75A 75B:

Buses will leave from Bay 8 in Banbury bus station.

Service 76 76A 76X:

Buses will leave from Bay 8 in Banbury bus station.

Service 77A, 77B:

Buses will leave from Bay 8 in Banbury bus station.

Service 239 (Studley - Moreton Morrell):

Journey times revised to improve punctuality.

New timetable here.

Service 501/502:

Revised timetable for punctuality & Buses will leave from Bay 8 in Banbury bus station

New timetables coming soon.

Service 532 (Warwick Gates – Myton School):

Journey times revised to improve punctuality.

New timetable here.

Service 664 (Napton – Long Itchington – Offchurch – Leamington):

Journey times revised to improve punctuality.

New timetable here.

Service 665 (Southam – Bishops Itchington – Harbury – Leamington):

Journey times revised to improve punctuality.

New timetable here.

Service U1/U2 (Warwick Gates – Leamington – University of Warwick):

Services will operate every 10 minutes off peak (still making it the most frequent service we run). Additional buses will run at peak times to ensure capacity for students going to and from the university.

New timetable here.

Service X16 (Kenilworth – Leek Wootton – Warwick – Stratford College):

Journey times revised to improve punctuality.

New timetable here.

Service X17 (Coventry – Kenilworth – Leamington - Warwick):

Poorly used journeys in the morning & evening are withdrawn, main frequency of every 30 minutes remains

New timetable here.

Service X20 (Solihull – Stratford):

Journey times revised to improve punctuality.

New timetables coming soon.



Nuneaton area changes



Service 1 & 2 (Nuneaton– Red Deeps):

Journey times revised to improve punctuality. To view timetable click here.

Service 3 (Nuneaton– Weddington):

Journey times revised to improve punctuality. To view timetable click here.

Service 7 (Fenny Drayton - Atherstone - Twycross - Measham):

Journeys will start at Mill Lane (Atherstone) and times revised to improve

To view timetable click here.

Service 48A (Atherstone – Nuneaton):

Journey times revised to improve punctuality.

To view timetable click here.

Service 48C (Coventry – Bedworth – Nuneaton):

Journey times revised to improve punctuality.

To view timetable click here.

Service 48L (Leicester – Hinckley – Nuneaton):

Journey times revised to improve punctuality.

To view timetable click here.

Rugby area changes

Click here for update Rugby MegaRider Map.

Click here for updated Rugby Plus MegaRider Map.



Service 63 (Rugby – Dunchurch – Stockton – Ufton – Radford Semele – Leamington):

Journey times revised to improve punctuality.

New timetable here

Service 64 (Rugby – Dunchurch – Stockton – Ufton – Radford Semele – Leamington):

Saturday morning journey withdrawn.

New timetable here.

Service 86 (Coventry – Rugby – Houlton):

Buses will run hourly between Coventry and Rugby town centre only. Additional buses will run on route 96 to provide a frequent service between Rugby & Houlton

New timetable here.

Service 96 (Northampton – East Haddon – Long Buckby – West Haddon – Crick – DIRFT – Houlton – Rugby):

New hourly journeys will run between Rugby and DIRFT to replace Service 86 over this section.

New timetable here.

Service 961 (Rugby High School):

new morning journey to Rugby High School from Hillmorton to partly replace journey on service D1.

New timetable here.

Service D1/D2 (Northampton – Daventry – Braunston/Kilsby – DIRFT – Hillmorton – Rugby):

Services merged into a single hourly route running via Braunston, Barby & Kilsby. D1 journeys from Hillmorton to Rugby High School are replaced by changes to services 961/63.

New timetable here.