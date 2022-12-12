Fire Safety and Arson Awareness sessions to Year 7 pupils by Warwickshire Fire & Rescue Service

Warwickshire Fire & Rescue Service’s Prevention Team has been delivering important Fire Safety and Arson Awareness sessions to Year 7 pupils in Warwickshire schools.

The session continues the golden thread of the team’s targeted education programme, building on knowledge and awareness gained during Y1 and Y5 sessions.

The Fire Safety and Arson Awareness Programme is aimed at young people aged between 11 and 13 and aims to inform students about the long, and short, term cost and consequences of playing with fire.

As part of the session, the young people are split into groups and are asked to look at one consequence of arson. This could include the legal ramifications, the financial, social and emotional cost to those affected or the environmental impact.

Each group then presents a summary of their findings to the rest of the class on what they believe the true extent of the consequences are. Presentations so far have included diagrams, posters, flow charts, stage performances and even some rap performances!

Talking about the sessions, Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service Community Fire Safety Officer, Sara Beirne said: “When they are given the freedom to choose their own style of presentation, many of the students become very engaged with the topic and the message that they are trying to deliver. It can be loud, it can be messy, but it is always fun, and the students often exceed our expectations and produce some innovative performances!”

At the end of the hour-long session, each student is given a Fire Safety in the Home leaflet and an arson awareness pen to keep and is encouraged to share the important messages learned with family and friends.

Councillor Andy Crump, Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Fire and Rescue and Community Safety, said: I am really pleased to hear that the implementation of this programme has been well received by our young students. Education is key to helping children stay fire safe.

“All the schools involved so far have said that they found the sessions very useful, which is a real credit to everyone involved. I hope that more secondary schools take advantage of the programme and get involved. The team would love to deliver more of these sessions across the County.”

For more information about the programme and information on how to book a session please contact - Sara Beirne (sarabeirne@warwickshire.gov.uk) or Rebecca Roberts (rebeccaroberts@warwickshire.gov.uk) on 02476 314376.