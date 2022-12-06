Welcome to Warwickshire Heritage Learning

Warwickshire Heritage Learning is now LIVE! New workshops, branding and classrooms for Warwickshire Museum Education Service.

The Heritage and Culture Warwickshire education team are excited to launch their new and redeveloped workshops, classrooms spaces at St John’s House, and loan boxes along with the launch of a new name - Warwickshire Heritage Learning.

Schools can experience a brand-new way of learning with a range of immersive and creative workshops that will inspire students and bring the past to life. The subscription loan box service combines real museum objects and virtual learning workshops, making classrooms part of Warwickshire Museum, with the children as the curators of the museum.

Along with the new drama-based workshops, schools will enjoy their school trips in new look spaces at St John’s House, Warwick. The first floor has been redeveloped into fantastic learning spaces, with digital resources, along with two dedicated lunch rooms.

For more information on the Warwickshire Heritage Learning visit https://heritage.warwickshire.gov.uk/heritagelearning