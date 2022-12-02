Council seeking experienced social workers to help make Warwickshire even more child friendly

Children’s social care is a vital role at Warwickshire County Council and its Children and Family Service is currently recruiting for experienced social workers to join the team.

Social work is highly challenging career but there are incredible rewards when positive outcomes for children and families are achieved. Social workers at the council are all working passionately to deliver the Child Friendly Warwickshire programme which brings the county together in a collective mission to create opportunities and lasting and positive change for children and young people. The council’s social workers are making a difference to the lives of families in Warwickshire to improve their future.

Over the last few years, Warwickshire’s Children and Families Service has secured additional investment from the county council and the Department for Education to grow a service with children and families at its heart. The service works with people to help them identify their strengths and use their relationships to effect lasting change and improve their life chances. This approach and developments in social work practice led to the service receiving a judgment of ‘Good’ in an Ofsted report earlier this year.

Cllr Jeff Morgan, Portfolio Holder for Children and Families said: “There has never been a more important time for us to recruit the best possible social workers to contribute to making our county more child friendly.

“It is more important now than ever to have fantastic individuals working in social care to support families in need particularly as so many people in Warwickshire are struggling with various challenges posed by rising costs of living.

“We also acknowledge that this in turn will impact on our workforce, and we are ensuring they too are supported. We are really pushing our counselling sessions, agile working offer and manageable caseloads so that our social workers can maintain a good work-life balance.

“We’re building something very special at Warwickshire, it’s a community of practice with diverse thought, skills and experience all whilst working for every child to create a child friendly Warwickshire where they can be safe, skilled, heard, healthy, happy and able to thrive.”

Katie Cooper, a Social Work Team Leader added: “As a team leader within Warwickshire, I support social workers to support families. We’re offering practical support to families such as charity applications and food bank vouchers and we also offer parenting work, systemic work and crisis intervention. We listen to the voices of the families we work with and we’re helping them to find their own solutions and focus on strengths.”

Earlier in the summer, the council hosted its annual Children and Families staff conference, to discuss best practice and the future of the service. Hear from current employees about what Child Friendly Warwickshire means to them:

Warwickshire social workers contribute to making the county more child friendly every day. Could you? The council is looking for qualified social workers with passion and purpose who would be interested in joining Warwickshire.

More information about working for Warwickshire’s Children’s Services and current vacancies.

Find out more about Child Friendly Warwickshire.