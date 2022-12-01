Residents urged to park considerately in Balcombe Road, Rugby

Warwickshire County Council is asking residents and visitors to Balcombe Road in Rugby to park considerately and allow access for other vehicles.

There have been a number of recent incidents where buses have been unable to use the road near Paddox Primary School, due to cars parked on both sides blocking the way.

Inconsiderate and dangerous parking, particularly during school drop off and pick up times, is an ongoing issue that can have serious consequences.

As well as being a safety risk for children, pedestrians and residents, it can mean emergency vehicles such as fire engines and ambulances are unable to respond to incidents without hindrance.

People who live in and visit Balcombe Road are being asked to think about where they park or consider alternate means of transport.

Councillor Kam Kaur, Warwickshire County Council’s portfolio holder for education said: “We’re aware of the ongoing issues of inconsiderate parking in Balcombe Road and have been trying hard to keep the area safe.

“However, there are still times where the road has been blocked off to vehicles due to cars parked down both sides, which causes safety hazards for children and pedestrians as well as preventing our emergency services from carrying out their vital work.

“Please consider other means of getting to and from Balcombe Road. If you can, consider walking your children to and from school; the fresh air and exercise is beneficial for them both physically and mentally and it’ll be doing your bit to ease traffic issues and improve air quality in the area.”

Find out more about what you can do to combat inconsiderate school parking here: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/schoolparking.

More information about road safety in Warwickshire is available on the Warwickshire Website: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/roadsafety.