Celebrating community spirit

Communities across Warwickshire continue to support each other through challenging times with so much great work taking place to make life a little easier for people in need.

Warwickshire County Council is using the festive period, traditionally known as a time for giving, to share details of local projects set up with community funding and offer some ideas for people looking to spread a little kindness and good will.

Throughout December people can follow the council’s festive countdown Advent Calendar for stories about some of the voluntary groups, organisations and individuals who are strengthening Warwickshire communities, and for information to help one another stay safe and well.

Leader of Warwickshire County Council Izzi Seccombe said: “Warwickshire has a strong tradition of communities stepping forward to help one another. Never was this more apparent than during the pandemic when thousands of people and organisations worked together to show kindness, compassion and support for those most at risk.

“As we move into a season traditionally characterised by the giving of gifts we all have an opportunity to give to one another. I’m talking about community spirit – the many things we see people doing day in and day out to help one another.

“With a backdrop of rising costs of living and the winter months well and truly with us, there are so many ways we can help make a difference in the communities in which we live. And it’s not just the bigger commitments such as regular volunteering, it’s the little things that make a difference – small acts of kindness that make somebody’s life a little brighter – from checking in on a vulnerable neighbour to clearing leaves from the pavements. Nothing is too small to count.

“I hope people will follow our stories and tips throughout December and share their own stories with us via our social media channels.”

People’s own community stories can be with the county council on Facebook and Instagram using #KindWarwickshire.

For advice or support to help people through difficult financial times there is lots of information on the Cost of Living website.

Health and wellbeing information and advice through the cold winter months can be found on our wellness webpages.