A429 Coventry Road, Warwick TRO and Cycle Track Order

Scheme Overview

Modifications to the junction of Guys Cross Park Road with Coventry Road are proposed as part of a cycling infrastructure scheme to accommodate cyclists on a shared and segregated footway/cycleway along the west side of Coventry Road. As part of the scheme, it is proposed to restrict vehicle traffic turning right onto Coventry Road from Guy’s Cross Park Road as described in the public notice below.

Public Notices and Legal Orders

No Right Turns Public Notice (PDF, 64 kB)

No Right Turns Statement of Reasons (PDF, 83 kB)

No Right Turns Order (PDF, 85 kB)

Pedestrian and Cyclist Zebra Crossing Notice (PDF, 125 kB)

Cycle Track Public Notice (PDF, 91 kB)

Cycle Track Legal Order (PDF, 507 kB)

Technical Plans

Cycle Tracks Plan 1 of 2 (PDF, 555 kB)

Cycle Tracks Plan 2 of 2 (PDF, 634 kB)

No Right Turn Plan (PDF, 503 kB)

Objections and Representations

Any objections to or representations in support of the proposals, which must be in writing and specify the grounds on which they are made, should be addressed to Daniel Morris, Transport & Highways, Communities Group, Shire Hall, Warwick, CV34 4SX, or by e-mail to tpu@warwickshire.gov.uk.

Objections, representations, and the name of the objector or person making a representation, will normally be treated as public information, and may be published. For further information on how Warwickshire County Council processes personal data please refer to the Customer Privacy Notice which is available at https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/privacy.

Objections and representations must be sent so as to be received by 30th December 2022.