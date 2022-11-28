Warwickshire County Council calls for residents to support local businesses during World Cup 2022

Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Economy and Place Martin Watson has called for people to support their local towns and businesses as the World Cup kicks off.

The tournament takes place from 20 November to 18 December in Qatar, with England and Wales providing the British representation in the competition.

For local hospitality businesses Warwickshire’s recent hosting of the 2022 Commonwealth Games was a huge success. Thousands flocked to the public festival sites at the Pump Room Gardens in Royal Leamington Spa and at the Market Square in Warwick, to watch the action on big screens and sample the atmosphere, giving local hospitality businesses, which had suffered so much from the pandemic lockdown and losing trade, a welcome boost.

Major football tournaments bring people into town centres as they watch the games in public fan spaces or in pubs and clubs, and it is hoped that the World Cup will have a similar effect.

“The European Championships in 2021 saw fabulous scenes of celebration around Warwickshire, however restrictions caused by the pandemic meant that fans were unable to come into their town centres and enjoy the communal atmosphere that accompanies such sporting events, “Councillor Watson said.

“This World Cup is a fantastic opportunity for residents to show support for their local businesses by heading into towns to watch the games and enjoy the hospitality on offer.”

To support the hospitality sector during the pandemic, Warwickshire County Council offered a range of support, prioritising the sector and encouraging businesses to adapt their offer. This included specialist consultancy advice and a programme of loans and grants including the Adapt & Diversify grant scheme. The County Council has also established the new Project Warwickshire programme to support the recovery and future growth of the tourism, hospitality and leisure sector.

The council’s support for local businesses was awarded at the recent Federation of Small Business awards, with two prizes scooped for ‘Programme of Business Support’ and ‘All Round Small Business Friendly’.

“The council recognises the value of businesses in town centres in shaping a place where people want to work, live, visit – which is why we put so much resource into stimulating growth in those areas in the last couple of years,” Councillor Watson continues.

“Obviously the World Cup will present another opportunity for these businesses to get people through the doors and stimulate the local economy, which can only benefit the local place.

“We wish local businesses the best of luck and, of course, we wish the national team good luck as well!”

For information about Project Warwickshire, visit: www.cw-chamber.co.uk/business-support/project-warwickshire/

For information about other support from the County Council for your business, visit: www.warwickshire.gov.uk/business-support.