Free, festive activities for eligible children and young people throughout the school break

The Government’s Holiday Activities and Food (HAF) programme will be available once again this December throughout the county, coordinated by Warwickshire County Council (WCC).

The government funded programme enables children and young people nationwide to enjoy fun activities with friends during holiday periods, whilst learning and developing new skills. The Warwickshire HAF programme will be running over the school Christmas holidays and is aimed at families who are eligible for benefits-related free school meals.

There are a variety of local holiday clubs involved, all of which help young people to be social and learn new things by taking part in enriching activities from sport to music, dance, drama, art, cooking, den building, animal welfare and much more.

Cllr Jeff Morgan, Portfolio Holder for Children and Families said: “Once again we are thrilled to have funding from the Holiday activities and Food programme to support families in Warwickshire over the festive period.

“A lot of families are feeling the financial pinch this year due to the rise in living costs, so we’re hoping those families eligible for free HAF activities will have some pressure alleviated. “If you’re a parent or carer in Warwickshire and you think you might benefit from free holiday clubs then please make sure you find out more about this exciting programme.”

Applications are now open to register children in free holiday clubs programme over the Christmas holidays, places are free for those who are eligible for free school meals. A unique HAF code is created for each eligible young person, which can be redeemed with approved activity providers. Eligible families will need to complete a brief online form to ensure we have correct details of how a HAF code is sent to families. All details can be found on Search Out or by calling the Family Information Service on 01926 742 274 for more information.

The HAF programme supports Child Friendly Warwickshire ambitions to help children thrive. The activities give children a chance to be happy, healthy and heard while they learn new skills in safe environments. Christmas holiday activities will mainly be available from Monday 19th – Thursday 22nd December.

Warwickshire County Council is working with local schools, voluntary and community organisations, and childcare providers to provide the HAF programme. These free places are funded by the Department for Education, visit the government website for more information on the national programme.

If your child is not currently in receipt of benefits tested free school meals and you think they will be eligible, find out how to apply.

Further information on Child Friendly Warwickshire.