Let’s Talk Warwickshire podcast launched!

Warwickshire County Council has launched a brand new podcast channel with the first in a series of podcasts called Let’s Talk Warwickshire.

The podcast series will be available through Spotify and will focus on important issues facing the communities of Warwickshire. The first episode of the new series covers an in-depth discussion on climate change, looking at some of the key challenges that have been bringing organisations and individuals together from across the County who are working towards the same goal of achieving net zero emissions.

In the climate change episode Steve Smith, Warwickshire County Council’s Assistant Director leading on Climate Change and Matt Whitehead, Programme Manager for Climate Change talk about the Green Shoots Community Climate Change fund and the 1 million pounds awarded to local community projects, supporting residents to take action and their personal climate change pledges, which include getting on their bikes instead of using their cars and growing their own fruit and vegetables.

During the podcast they also talk about an amazing project which has enabled the County Council to set up a tree nursery and the launch of the new Sustainable Futures Strategy which establishes the direction and priorities of Warwickshire County Council to reduce carbon emissions, support biodiversity and promote economic growth across the County. Everyone is welcome to give feedback on the plans through an online survey at: https://ask.warwickshire.gov.uk which closes on the 15 January 2023.

Cllr Andy Jenns, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Customer and Transformation, said:

“Podcasts are an easy and accessible way for Warwickshire communities to learn more about the work we are doing to make Warwickshire the best it can be. Launching with a subject as important as climate change enables us to raise awareness and engage with residents who want to understand more about what we are doing as a County with our partners and how they can play their part. Through the survey residents are also being given the opportunity to actively have their say and give their feedback to the Council to help ensure that we are focussed on the right things.”

Future podcasts will cover issues such as the cost of living and health and wellbeing. You can listen to the first Let’s Talk Warwickshire podcast here https://letstalkwarwickshire.podbean.com/

For more information on climate change visit https://www.warwickshireclimateemergency.org.uk/