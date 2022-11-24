Warwickshire County Council calls on unpaid carers to register caring status on Carers Rights Day 2022

Warwickshire County Council is calling on unpaid/informal carers or those with a caring responsibility to register their status so they can receive all the support they are entitled to.

Carers Rights Day is on Thursday 24 November 2022 and highlights the needs and rights of informal carers across the UK. This year, the focus is on the cost of being a carer. While the financial side of being a carer can be difficult to manage, Carers Rights Day 2022 is also focusing on the emotional cost to those with a caring role.

Emotionally, many informal carers will provide round-the-clock care to a relative, friend or neighbour without asking for help. Those who look after someone will also have other commitments such as work and a family to support. This makes it difficult for those who care for someone to maintain their own health and wellbeing. It’s therefore important for anyone with caring responsibilities to register as a carer with the new Warwickshire carer support service, Caring Together Warwickshire.

All carers are entitled to an assessment of their health and wellbeing needs. Some carers may be eligible for Carers Allowance along with a host of support services that can help the individual carer with their caring duties.

One of these provisions is a planned and urgent breaks care service which provides short term care provisions, if the carer is unable to provide it themselves.

Cllr Margaret Bell, Portfolio Holder for Adult Social Care and Health said: “Our unpaid carers provide vital support and assistance to parents, siblings, partners, neighbours and friends, who couldn’t cope without their help. There is support available and carers are urged to contact the new service Caring Together Warwickshire to discuss their individual needs and support.”

The new service, Caring Together Warwickshire, can be accessed via a new look website – www.caringtogetherwarwickshire.org.uk Managed by, Carers Trust Heart of England, the service is able to offer the following:

A listening ear to talk through your situation with information, support, and guidance

Wellbeing support through our FREE planned short beaks and significant event cover

Full Carers Assessments, support planning and reviews which help to identify any needs you may have

Peer to Peer support with access to groups, activities, and social gatherings

Up-to-date information about local services and how to access them, including practical support such as replacement care and respite

Emergency Care and Emergency Card often giving carers piece of mind that their cared for will be looked after if they aren’t able to

Volunteer Befriending Service ‘Time for You’

Access to discounted services and FREE training

Regular E-Bulletins keeping you up to date with the latest carer news

Carers Voice opportunities for carers to get involved and shape our services

Claire Dale, Chief Executive Officer at Carers Trust said: “It is important to us at Carers Trust Heart of England that the work we do ensures that people with care responsibilities know their rights wherever they are in their caring journey. We aim to do this by providing carers with information, advice and support enabling them to feel confident in asking for what they need and can challenge things when their rights are not being met.”

“This Carers Rights Day we would encourage everyone to come together and share their experiences of caring and promote where carers can go for help and support as well as highlighting carers rights and how to access them.”

For help and support please go to www.caringtogetherwarwarwickshire.org.uk. You can also access information via Warwickshire County Council, go to www.warwickshire.gov.uk/carers