Warwickshire’s Homes for Ukraine support team organises drop in events for Warwickshire residents.

The County’s Homes for Ukraine team has booked sessions in each of the districts and boroughs for Ukrainian guests and their sponsor families to come along and meet the team

With the county now hosting nearly 1,000 Ukrainians through its Homes for Ukraine scheme, Warwickshire County Council is organising drop-in events throughout the county as a thank you to the families who have opened their homes.

The County’s Homes for Ukraine team has booked sessions in each of the districts and boroughs for Ukrainian guests and their sponsor families to come along and meet the team, share a mince pie and celebrate Christmas across different cultures.

As well as being an opportunity for the County Council to show its gratitude towards the host families, the events will also be a chance for sponsor families and guests to meet people in similar circumstances, make contacts and establish or strengthen support networks.

The county has now reached over 970 Ukrainians coming through via the Homes for Ukraine Visa Scheme. This project is driven by the generosity of Warwickshire residents opening their homes.

The drop-in events are taking place:

26 November at Leamington Library, Royal Pump Rooms Parade, Leamington Spa CV32 4AA, 10 am-12 pm

3 December at Stratford Library, 12 Henley St, Stratford-upon-Avon CV37 6PZ, 10.30 am-12.30 pm

5 December at Arley and St Michaels Community Centre, Gun Hill, Arley CV7 8HA, 4-6pm

7 December at Harbour Centre, 12 Congreve Walk, Bedworth CV12 8LY, 4-6 pm

10 December at Rugby Library, Little Elborow St, Rugby CV21 3BZ, 10 am-12 pm

Cllr Heather Timms, Portfolio Holder for Environment, Climate & Culture said: “Warwickshire County Council is extremely proud of its residents. Warwickshire has established a reputation as being a welcoming county for those in need of refuge or asylum.

“But the war in Ukraine has not ended and that means that the need for hosts is still a priority and crucial. The County Council remains committed to fully supporting sponsor families and these events will be a great means of establishing links within the various communities – council, guests, sponsor households – so that we can do that effectively.

“We would be very grateful for all possible help in spreading the word about these events so that we can continue to be welcoming. There is a continued need for new hosts in the county and if anyone is considering opening their homes to Ukrainian refugees, I urge them to come along and let us help you to do so.

“We appreciate that opening a home to strangers is a very important decision but those who have done so are making a massive difference to innocent people whose lives have been torn apart. If you feel you are able and would like to take this step, please know that the county council, its partners and many residents in Warwickshire will be there to support you. Come along to one of the events and see for yourself how that support might look.”

The drop-in events that will take place across the county and will give the opportunity to everyone to meet the Homes for Ukraine support team. The team will be available for questions during the events and give you more details and information about the scheme.”

All events are free of charge and there is no need to book in advance.

If you are interested in supporting Ukrainian refugees via the Homes for Ukraine scheme, please contact our team: ukraine@warwickshire.gov.uk