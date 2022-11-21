Can you help to improve your favourite areas of the Warwickshire County Council website?

Residents are being asked to help improve the areas of the Warwickshire County Council website that they use the most.

The Warwickshire County Council Web Team is looking for community-minded volunteers to help improve areas of the WCC website to ensure that it is as easy as possible for users to find information on the website.

The assignment will involve completing a series of card sorting tasks to help organise content on the website. For each area, the whole process should take around 15 minutes to complete. The following exercises are currently running:

The feedback volunteers provide will be anonymous and they will not be asked for any personal information. For the full WCC privacy policy, read the WCC Customer privacy notice.

Cllr Andy Jenns, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Customer and Transformation, said: “At Warwickshire County Council we are very proud of our digital offering of information and services and are always looking for opportunities to strive for continuous improvements.

“This is a real opportunity for people to influence the areas of the website – from libraries to Highways – that they use the most and I hope as many residents as are able get involved in these exercises and help us to further improve the experience of our website for all residents.”

More information about these exercises are available here: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/websitereview