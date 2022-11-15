Families in Warwickshire encouraged to have their say on children and family centres

Spare a few minutes to share your views on Warwickshire’s Children and Family Centres by Friday 9 December.

Place Group Consulting, on behalf of Warwickshire County Council (WCC), is asking residents of Warwickshire to share their views on the county’s children and family centres to help shape the future of the service.

Open until 9 December, the short survey seeks the thoughts and experiences of families who have used one of the children and family centres, as well as those families who have never visited a centre and any reasons for this. The feedback from the survey will help to shape the future service delivery, ensuring that it meets the needs of families in Warwickshire.

Feedback is particularly welcomed from parents, carers and family members who have never used a children and family centre so that the Council can understand why this is and if there are changes or improvements that can be made to make the centres more accessible for them.

There are 14 children and family centres across Warwickshire which offer support for families with young people aged 0-19 (25 with SEND). Support is available for all children and families, with an extra focus on pregnancy and the early years of a child’s life.

Some of the activities that take place at the children and family centres include baby and toddler time, story sessions, sensory activities, baby massages and courses including speech and language development.

Following the re-design of Warwickshire’s children centres, the children and family centres as they are now commenced operation in September 2019. The independent review, commissioned by WCC, will enable the Council to assess how well the needs of Warwickshire children and families are being met by the existing centres.

Cllr Jeff Morgan, Portfolio Holder for Children and Families said:

“Our children and family centres are already working well for families, but we want to make them even better. “The centres are fantastic places for children and families in Warwickshire, helping to make the county more child-friendly by providing access to good services and creating opportunities for our children and young people to be happy, skilled, healthy, heard and safe. “Whether or not you use one of our children and family centres, I would like to encourage all parents, carers and family members to complete the short survey so we can improve the service. Let us know what would help you to better support your child and meet their needs at the centres. We also want to hear from families who have never visited one of our centres, but potentially would. The survey takes just a few minutes to complete online and is completely anonymous. “We appreciate your time in completing the survey, helping to shape how our children and family centres will be run in the future.”

Find your local Children and Family Centre.