Have your say on planned improvements to St John’s Junction in Warwick

Warwickshire County Council is inviting residents, businesses and visitors to Warwick to have their say on planned improvements to Warwick’s St John’s Junction.

Complete the engagement questionnaire here: https://ask.warwickshire.gov.uk/insights-service/st-johns/

Warwickshire County Council are developing ideas for how the St Johns junction in Warwick could be improved to facilitate future transport changes that are needed in the wider town centre area.

As part of the St John’s proposal, the Council wants to improve the look and feel of this key gateway to the town and make it easier and safer for people to move around on foot or bicycle.

These improvements are being driven by the need to:

Improve connectivity and enhance the experience for pedestrians and cyclists;

Accommodate increased vehicle flows to enable future transport changes for all highway users; and

Improve the attractiveness of the location as a key gateway to the town of Warwick.

The proposed scheme for St John’s includes:

Replace zebra crossings with signal-controlled Puffin / Toucan crossings;

Upgrade traffic signals equipment;

Provide off-carriageway cycle route;

Provide additional cycle parking;

Reconfigure service road (one-way flow; angled parking; blue badge parking; prohibition of right turn movement into and out of service road from St. John’s); and

Improve public realm environment (landscaping and de-cluttering)

This engagement exercise will run from 14 November until 19 December 2022.

Now residents and visitors to Warwick are being asked to give their views on the proposed scheme at a series of public engagement events in the town centre and online. The following sessions are being offered for the public to attend:

Date Time Event Location 14/11/22 10:00 – 15:00 Public drop-in session Shire Hall, Market Square, Warwick, CV34 4RL. 23/11/22 19:00 – 20:00 Online event Microsoft Teams is joinable on the following link: https://bit.ly/StJohnsEngagement 28/11/22 10:00 – 15:00 Public drop-in session Shire Hall, Market Square, Warwick, CV34 4RL. 08/12/22 10:00 – 15:00 Public drop-in session Shire Hall, Market Square, Warwick, CV34 4RL.

Cllr Wallace Redford, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Transport and Planning, said: “At Warwickshire County Council we are committed to ensuring that our residents are supported through excellent transport infrastructure and our plans to redesign and redevelop the St John’s Junction are a prime example of this.

“We are keen to encourage as many of our residents as possible to adopt active travel, such as walking and cycling, for short journeys and a big part of this is to provide the infrastructure that allows for this to be both possible and desirable for our residents and visitors. It is for this reason that so much thought has gone in to ensuring that the St John’s Junction scheme benefits motorists, pedestrians and cyclists.

“I hope as many residents and visitors to the town of Warwick take the opportunity to engage with our plans and help to shape our exciting plans for transport in the area.”

Traffic modeling of the proposed changes can be viewed below: