SENDIAS webinar to provide special educational needs and/or disabilities support for families in Warwickshire 

Warwickshire parents, carers and young people are invited to join a webinar to learn more about the support available through Warwickshire SENDIAS.

For parents, carers and young people just starting out on their SEND journey there can be a lot of questions. What does it all mean for you and your child? Where do you go for support? What are your rights and what does the law say? If you find yourself asking these questions, or just wondering where to start, then you could benefit from attending the latest Special Educational Needs and/or Disability (SEND) webinar, hosted by Warwickshire County Council.

Taking place on Monday 21 November at 12.30pm, the webinar will introduce Warwickshire’s Special Educational Needs and Disabilities Information Advice and Support Service (SENDIAS) and the ways in which the service can support families who are navigating their way through the SEND system.

SENDIAS provides free information, advice and support to disabled children and young people, and those with SEND from birth to 25, and their parents and carers living in Warwickshire. They have a team of accredited local advisors who offer confidential advice on all matters relating to SEND. The service is commissioned by Warwickshire County Council however all information and advice provided to families is completely impartial.

The service advises on all matters related to SEND including, but not limited to, assisting families to speak to schools about SEND support for their child, helping families understand professional reports as well as the law and local policy and supporting mediation and tribunals.

During the session, attendees will hear from members of the SENDIAS team who will explain their role and clarify the support on offer to families, and when and how this can be accessed. There will also be the opportunity to take part in a question-and-answer session.

Councillor Kam Kaur, Warwickshire County Council’s portfolio holder for education said:

“Warwickshire SENDIAS provide such a valuable service to families, guiding them through what can be a very challenging time. They play a vital role, providing important support and working towards achieving the best possible outcomes for children and young people with SEND.

“There may be parents and carers who are not aware of SENDIAS and the support they can provide, or who may be unsure how they can help them in their situation, so for those people I would encourage them to sign up to the webinar to find out more. It’s an excellent opportunity to put your questions directly to the service and to seek out further information and advice to help you support your child or young person in the best way possible.”

Elaine Harvey, Service Manager for Warwickshire SENDIAS explains:

“The service we provide is completely free to access, and we vary our support to meet individual needs. It’s truly a privilege to support families through their SEND journey whether it’s a one-off contact or needing more in-depth support.”

The webinar will take place on Monday 21 November, 12.30pm - 1.30pm and anyone can register to attend the webinar here.

The event is the latest in a series of webinars hosted by Warwickshire County Council in partnership with Warwickshire Parent Carer Voice aiming to offer informative sessions for families on a range of topics in relation to SEND. You can watch previous webinars online here.

For more information on SEND support in Warwickshire visit the Local Offer webpages or the Local Offer Facebook page.

Sign up to receive the monthly SEND Warwickshire newsletter here.