Remembering our fallen heroes this Armistice Day and Remembrance Sunday in Warwickshire

The annual Armistice Day and Remembrance Sunday commemorations are due to be held on Friday 11 November and Sunday 13 November across the UK.
Councillor Izzi Seccombe, Leader of Warwickshire County Council, said:
“Armistice Day and Remembrance Sunday are occasions that we mark each year with great pride and veneration as we remember the countless sacrifices made by members of our armed forces.
“This year’s Remembrance Days will follow in the footsteps of all those that have come before and will honour and remember the bravery and sacrifice of our armed forces who have fought for the freedoms that we enjoy.”
Warwickshire County Council’s Chairman, Councillor Dave Humphreys, and Lord Lieutenant Tim Cox, who is the King’s representative for Warwickshire, will attend the Bedworth Armistice Parade on Friday 11 November.
Tim Cox will also be in attendance at Holy Trinity Church in Stratford-upon-Avon for a Remembrance Sunday service, and Councillor Wallace Redford and Vice Lord Lieutenant Lady Susan Saunders will be at the Warwick Remembrance and wreath laying event at St Mary’s Church also taking place this Sunday.
As the Lord Lieutenant for Warwickshire, Tim Cox alternates his attendance at Remembrance events around the county each year, with many of his Deputy Lieutenants also attending Remembrance Sunday services this week across the county.
Lord Lieutenant Tim Cox said:
“Remembrance Day and Remembrance Sunday are important moments for us to remember the incredible service men and women that have served our country in all major conflicts and who gave the ultimate sacrifice. It is important to remember every person who has given their life as they have enabled us to enjoy the freedom that we can experience today.”
Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service will also be supporting local commemoration events, as well as observing the 2 minutes silence and flying union flags at half-mast on Remembrance Day.
Members of the public can hold their own personalised Acts of Remembrance and more information on how to do this can be found on the Royal British Legion website.
For more information about how Warwickshire County Council is supporting the armed forces, visit: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/armed.
You can find Remembrance events near you below:
Remembrance Events 2022 – Coventry, Solihull & Warwickshire
Area / District
Time & date
Contact details
Event details
Comment
ARMISTICE DAY
Coventry – West Orchard Poppy Drop
Friday 11 Nov 10.45-12PM
|
West Orchards Shopping Centre
Smithford Way, Coventry CV1 1QX
https://www.coventry.gov.uk/events/event/7943/west-orchards-poppy-drop ---coventry-remembers-2022
Coventry Corps of Drums; West Orchards; Holy Trinity Church; St.Mary’s & St.Benedict’s School, CCC; RBL
Bedworth Armistice Day Parade
Fri, 11 Nov 10:45
|
Form up Church Way next to Bedworth Markets – March to Bedworth War Memorial
https://bedwortharmisticeday.org/armistice-day-parade/
Bedworth Armistice Day Committee organised
Whitehall Recreation Ground, Rugby
Fri, 11 Nov 10.45am
|
In the tradition of a two minute silence at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month in memory of those who gave their lives for their country.
Rugby Borough Council & Royal British Legion
Warwick War Memorial
11th Nov.
10.45am
Jayne Topham
01926 411694
Brief service to mark Armistice at War Memorial, Church Street, Warwick
|
SUNDAY EVENTS / WARWICK
Leam / Warwick
Sun, 13 Nov at 10.45am
Clerk 01926 450906
Leamington Spa Remembrance Service
War Memorial, Euston Place, Leamington
https://www.leamingtonspatowncouncil.gov.uk/Remembrance.aspx
Supported by RBL, WDC, Leam TC
|
Whitnash / Warwick
Sun, 13 Nov at 10.00am
|
St Margaret’s Church, 2 Church Close, Whitnash, CV31 2HJ
The wreath laying ceremony takes place at 11h00 at the War Memorial outside the Church
Remembrance Day Service in Whitnash supported by WTC
|
St Mary’s / Warwick
13th Nov
10.00am
Jayne Topham
01926 411694
Service at St Mary’s Church, Old Square, Warwick. CV34 4RA (limited seating). Followed by service 10.45am at War Memorial, Church Street
|
Kenilworth
5 November 2022 at 10:55am
|
|
Field of Remembrance Dedication, War Memorial, Abbey Fields
|
Kenilworth
11 November 2022 at 10:55am
|
|
National Two Minutes Silence, War Memorial, Abbey Fields
|
Kenilworth
13 November 2022 at 10:45am until 12 noon
|
|
Remembrance Day Service, War Memorial, Abbey Fields
|
NORTH WARKS
Atherstone
10:30am and 12:30pm
|
Remembrance Events are taking place at Sheepy Road and Church Street between
|
Fillongley
11:15am and 11:45 am
|
Remembrance Event at Coventry Road between
|
Coleshill
10:30am and 13:00pm
|
Remembrance Events are taking place at Wingfield Road, Parkfield road, High Street and Church Hill between
|
Hartshill
|
|
Remembrance Events are taking place at Church Road and Oldbury Road between
|
Water Orton
10:30am and 11:00am
|
Remembrance Event is taking place at Coleshill Road between
|
NUNEATON & BEDWORTH
Sunday 13 Nov
|
For information on events in Nuneaton, Bedowrth, Bulkington and Ash Green
https://www.nuneatonandbedworth.gov.uk/events/event/718/remembrance_sunday_services_in_nuneaton_bedworth_and_bulkington
|
RUGBY
|
|
For information on events in Rugby, Hillmorton and Stretton-on-Dunsmore
https://www.rugby.gov.uk/news/article/1770/remembrance_sunday_and_armistice_day_in_rugby
|
STRATFORD
Town Hall
Sunday 13 Nov 10.35am
|
The civic procession starts at 10.35am from the Town Hall in Sheep Street, CV37 6EF along Chapel Street, Church Street and into Old Town to the Remembrance Garden, CV37 6BN.
Following the Service of Remembrance, the Civic Party will return to the Town Hall via Old Town, Church Street
Stratford-upon-Avon Town Council is responsible for organising Stratford’s Act of Commemoration on Remembrance Sunday
|
COVENTRY
War Memorial Park
Sunday 13 Nov at 10.45
|
Annual Remembrance Day Service and Parad e
War Memorial Park Kenilworth Road, Coventry CV3 6PT
https://www.coventry.gov.uk/events/event/7944/remembrance-sunday-service-and-parade---coventry-remembers-2022
Coventry Cathedral; Holly Ghost Zone Parish;
CCC, Crist the King Church;
|
|
Sunday 13 November 2022 at 15:00
|
Communal Grave Service
London Road Cemetery, London Rd, Coventry CV1 2JT
https://www.coventry.gov.uk/events/event/7945/communal-grave-service-at-london-rd-cemetery---coventry-remembers-2022
Coventry Cathedral, CCC
|
SOLIHULL
Solihull / St Alphege
13th Nov 10.30am - 1pm
|
|
Parade from upper part of Church Hill Road, New Road and service road by exit to Council House. Service in St Alphege Church/war memorial
|
|
Solihull/ Castle Bromwich -
13th November, 10am – 12.30pm
|
Castle Bromwich Parish Council
|
|
Solihull/Dickens Heath – village centre
|
|
Dickens Heath Parish Council
|
|
Solihull/Hockley Heath - village centre
|
|
Hockley Heath Social Club
|
|
Solihull/Knowle - village centre
|
|
Knowle and Dorridge Round Table / Knowle and Dorridge Royal British Legion
|
|
Hampton in Arden
|
10am-12pm
|
|
Parade and open-air service in Hampton-in-Arden which will take place between the parish church and at the war-memorial via the High Street in Hampton-in-Arden.
Hampton in Arden Parish Council organised
|
Meriden
|
|
Parade from Main Road at junction with Leys Lane, Berkswell Road from Heart of England Club and main road adjacent to Manor Hotel
|
|
Shirley
|
10.10am-12pm
|
|
|
Bickenhill/Marston Green
|
13th Nov
Julie Brennan
0121 779 4040
Parade down Elmdon Road, part of Station Road and Land Lane in Marston Green
|
Bickenhill & Marston Green Parish Council organised