Remembering our fallen heroes this Armistice Day and Remembrance Sunday in Warwickshire

The annual Armistice Day and Remembrance Sunday commemorations are due to be held on Friday 11 November and Sunday 13 November across the UK.

Councillor Izzi Seccombe, Leader of Warwickshire County Council, said:

“Armistice Day and Remembrance Sunday are occasions that we mark each year with great pride and veneration as we remember the countless sacrifices made by members of our armed forces.

“This year’s Remembrance Days will follow in the footsteps of all those that have come before and will honour and remember the bravery and sacrifice of our armed forces who have fought for the freedoms that we enjoy.”

Warwickshire County Council’s Chairman, Councillor Dave Humphreys, and Lord Lieutenant Tim Cox, who is the King’s representative for Warwickshire, will attend the Bedworth Armistice Parade on Friday 11 November.

Tim Cox will also be in attendance at Holy Trinity Church in Stratford-upon-Avon for a Remembrance Sunday service, and Councillor Wallace Redford and Vice Lord Lieutenant Lady Susan Saunders will be at the Warwick Remembrance and wreath laying event at St Mary’s Church also taking place this Sunday.

As the Lord Lieutenant for Warwickshire, Tim Cox alternates his attendance at Remembrance events around the county each year, with many of his Deputy Lieutenants also attending Remembrance Sunday services this week across the county.

Lord Lieutenant Tim Cox said:

“Remembrance Day and Remembrance Sunday are important moments for us to remember the incredible service men and women that have served our country in all major conflicts and who gave the ultimate sacrifice. It is important to remember every person who has given their life as they have enabled us to enjoy the freedom that we can experience today.”

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service will also be supporting local commemoration events, as well as observing the 2 minutes silence and flying union flags at half-mast on Remembrance Day.

Members of the public can hold their own personalised Acts of Remembrance and more information on how to do this can be found on the Royal British Legion website.

For more information about how Warwickshire County Council is supporting the armed forces, visit: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/armed.

You can find Remembrance events near you below:

 

Remembrance Events 2022 – Coventry, Solihull & Warwickshire 

Area / District 

Time & date 

Contact details 

Event details 

Comment 

ARMISTICE DAY 

 

 

 

 

Coventry – West Orchard Poppy Drop      

Friday 11 Nov 10.45-12PM 

 

West Orchards Shopping Centre 

Smithford Way, Coventry CV1 1QX 

 

https://www.coventry.gov.uk/events/event/7943/west-orchards-poppy-drop ---coventry-remembers-2022 

Coventry Corps of Drums; West Orchards; Holy Trinity Church; St.Mary’s & St.Benedict’s School, CCC; RBL 

Bedworth Armistice Day Parade 

Fri, 11 Nov 10:45 

 

Form up Church Way next to Bedworth Markets – March to Bedworth War Memorial 

https://bedwortharmisticeday.org/armistice-day-parade/ 

 

Bedworth Armistice Day Committee organised 

Whitehall Recreation Ground, Rugby 

Fri, 11 Nov 10.45am 

 

In the tradition of a two minute silence at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month in memory of those who gave their lives for their country. 
 
Maroons will be fired at Whitehall Recreation Ground, in Hillmorton Road, to mark the beginning and end of the silence - 11am and 11.02am. 

 

 

Rugby Borough Council & Royal British Legion 

Warwick War Memorial 

11th Nov. 

  10.45am 

Jayne Topham 

01926 411694 

Brief service to mark Armistice at War Memorial, Church Street, Warwick 

 

SUNDAY EVENTS / WARWICK 

 

 

 

 

Leam / Warwick 

Sun, 13 Nov at 10.45am 

Clerk 01926 450906 

Leamington Spa Remembrance Service 

War Memorial, Euston Place, Leamington 

https://www.leamingtonspatowncouncil.gov.uk/Remembrance.aspx 

 

Supported by RBL, WDC, Leam TC 

Whitnash / Warwick 

Sun, 13 Nov at 10.00am 

 

 

St Margaret’s Church, 2 Church Close, Whitnash, CV31 2HJ 

The wreath laying ceremony takes place at 11h00 at the War Memorial outside the Church 

Remembrance Day Service in Whitnash supported by WTC 

St Mary’s / Warwick 

13th Nov 

 10.00am 

Jayne Topham 

01926 411694 

Service at St Mary’s Church, Old Square, Warwick. CV34 4RA (limited seating). Followed by service 10.45am at War Memorial, Church Street 

 

 

Kenilworth   

5 November 2022 at 10:55am 

George Illingworth, RBL 

Field of Remembrance Dedication, War Memorial, Abbey Fields 

 

Kenilworth   

11 November 2022 at 10:55am 

George Illingworth - RBL 

National Two Minutes Silence, War Memorial, Abbey Fields 

 

Kenilworth   

13 November 2022 at 10:45am until 12 noon 

George Illingworth – RBL/KTC 

Remembrance Day Service, War Memorial, Abbey Fields 

 

 

NORTH WARKS 

 

 

 

 

Atherstone 

10:30am and 12:30pm 

 

 Remembrance Events are taking place at Sheepy Road and Church Street between  

 

Fillongley 

11:15am and 11:45 am 

 

 Remembrance Event at Coventry Road between  

 

 

 

 

 

Coleshill 

10:30am and 13:00pm 

 

 Remembrance Events are taking place at Wingfield Road, Parkfield road, High Street and Church Hill between  

 

Hartshill 

10:00am and 12:00pm 

 

Remembrance Events are taking place at Church Road and Oldbury Road between  

 

Water Orton 

10:30am and 11:00am 

 

 Remembrance Event is taking place at Coleshill Road between  

 

NUNEATON & BEDWORTH 

Sunday 13 Nov 

 

For information on events in Nuneaton, Bedowrth, Bulkington and Ash Green 

 

https://www.nuneatonandbedworth.gov.uk/events/event/718/remembrance_sunday_services_in_nuneaton_bedworth_and_bulkington 

 

 

RUGBY 

Sunday 13 Nov 

 

For information on events in Rugby, Hillmorton and Stretton-on-Dunsmore 

 

https://www.rugby.gov.uk/news/article/1770/remembrance_sunday_and_armistice_day_in_rugby 

 

 

 

STRATFORD 

Town Hall 

Sunday 13 Nov 10.35am 

 

The civic procession starts at 10.35am from the Town Hall in Sheep Street, CV37 6EF along Chapel Street, Church Street and into Old Town to the Remembrance Garden, CV37 6BN.   

 

Following the Service of Remembrance, the Civic Party will return to the Town Hall via Old Town, Church Street 

 

 

 

 

 

Stratford-upon-Avon Town Council is responsible for organising Stratford’s Act of Commemoration on Remembrance Sunday 

COVENTRY 

 

 

 

 

War Memorial Park 

Sunday 13 Nov at 10.45 

 

Annual Remembrance Day Service and Parad e  

War Memorial Park Kenilworth Road, Coventry CV3 6PT 

 

https://www.coventry.gov.uk/events/event/7944/remembrance-sunday-service-and-parade---coventry-remembers-2022 

 

Coventry Cathedral; Holly Ghost Zone Parish; 

CCC, Crist the King Church; 

London Rd Cemetery  

Sunday 13 November 2022 at 15:00 

 

Communal Grave Service  

London Road Cemetery, London Rd, Coventry CV1 2JT 

 

https://www.coventry.gov.uk/events/event/7945/communal-grave-service-at-london-rd-cemetery---coventry-remembers-2022 

 

Coventry Cathedral, CCC 

SOLIHULL 

 

 

 

 

Solihull / St Alphege 

13th Nov 10.30am - 1pm 

Louise Morley 0121 704 6023 

Parade from upper part of Church Hill Road, New Road and service road by exit to Council House. Service in St Alphege Church/war memorial 

SMBC organised 

Solihull/  Castle Bromwich -  

13th November, 10am – 12.30pm 

 

Castle Bromwich Parish Council 

Remembrance service and parade 

Solihull/Dickens Heath – village centre 

13th November, 10am - 12pm 

 

Dickens Heath Parish Council 

Remembrance service  

Solihull/Hockley Heath - village centre 

13th November, 12.30pm - 1.30pm 

 

 

Hockley Heath Social Club 

Remembrance parade 

 

Solihull/Knowle - village centre 

13h November, 10am - 1pm 

 

Knowle and Dorridge Round Table / Knowle and Dorridge Royal British Legion 

Remembrance service and parade 

Hampton in Arden 

13th Nov 

10am-12pm 

Julie Barnes 01675 442017 

Parade and open-air service in Hampton-in-Arden which will take place between the parish church and at the war-memorial via the High Street in Hampton-in-Arden. 

Hampton in Arden Parish Council organised 

Meriden  

13th Nov 

 

Parade from Main Road at junction with Leys Lane, Berkswell Road from Heart of England Club and main road adjacent to Manor Hotel 

Meriden Parish Council organised 

Shirley 

13th Nov 

10.10am-12pm 

Ken Russell 07773687693 

 

 

Bickenhill/Marston Green 

13th Nov 

Julie Brennan  

0121 779 4040 

Parade down Elmdon Road, part of Station Road and Land Lane in Marston Green 

Bickenhill & Marston Green Parish Council organised 

 

 

 

Published: 11th November 2022

