Remembering our fallen heroes this Armistice Day and Remembrance Sunday in Warwickshire

The annual Armistice Day and Remembrance Sunday commemorations are due to be held on Friday 11 November and Sunday 13 November across the UK.

Councillor Izzi Seccombe, Leader of Warwickshire County Council, said:

“Armistice Day and Remembrance Sunday are occasions that we mark each year with great pride and veneration as we remember the countless sacrifices made by members of our armed forces.

“This year’s Remembrance Days will follow in the footsteps of all those that have come before and will honour and remember the bravery and sacrifice of our armed forces who have fought for the freedoms that we enjoy.”

Warwickshire County Council’s Chairman, Councillor Dave Humphreys, and Lord Lieutenant Tim Cox, who is the King’s representative for Warwickshire, will attend the Bedworth Armistice Parade on Friday 11 November.

Tim Cox will also be in attendance at Holy Trinity Church in Stratford-upon-Avon for a Remembrance Sunday service, and Councillor Wallace Redford and Vice Lord Lieutenant Lady Susan Saunders will be at the Warwick Remembrance and wreath laying event at St Mary’s Church also taking place this Sunday.

As the Lord Lieutenant for Warwickshire, Tim Cox alternates his attendance at Remembrance events around the county each year, with many of his Deputy Lieutenants also attending Remembrance Sunday services this week across the county.

Lord Lieutenant Tim Cox said:

“Remembrance Day and Remembrance Sunday are important moments for us to remember the incredible service men and women that have served our country in all major conflicts and who gave the ultimate sacrifice. It is important to remember every person who has given their life as they have enabled us to enjoy the freedom that we can experience today.”

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service will also be supporting local commemoration events, as well as observing the 2 minutes silence and flying union flags at half-mast on Remembrance Day.

Members of the public can hold their own personalised Acts of Remembrance and more information on how to do this can be found on the Royal British Legion website.

For more information about how Warwickshire County Council is supporting the armed forces, visit: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/armed.

You can find Remembrance events near you below:

Remembrance Events 2022 – Coventry, Solihull & Warwickshire