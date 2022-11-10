Pupils celebrate Our Local Lunch, Roast Dinner Day with Educaterers this National School Meals Week!

Schools that have their meals provided by school caterers, Educaterers, were treated to a tasty roast with all the trimmings yesterday (Wednesday 9th November) in celebration of national Roast Dinner

Roast Dinner Day takes place as part of National School Meals Week (7th - 11th November), organised by The Lead Association for Caterers in Education (LACA) which this year has a clear focus on sustainability with the theme “Together, we make a difference”.

Educaterers’ catering teams treated pupils at schools across Warwickshire, Leicestershire, Oxfordshire, Birmingham, Coventry and South Staffordshire to a roast dinner lunch which included options of Red Tractor chicken, or vegan quorn fillet, both served with roast potatoes, seasonal vegetables, gravy and delicious sage and onion stuffing.

Throughout this week, Educaterers have also been providing special lunches to support the sustainability theme including dishes which focus on ingredients provided by local suppliers; plant-based dishes, and meals which reduce waste and energy use.

Caroline Alexander, Managing Director of Educaterers, said:

“We are delighted to support national Roast Dinner Day. It’s a fun and enjoyable celebration of the great British roast and an important part of National School Meals Week which shines a light on the importance of children eating balanced meals at lunchtime. Research shows this has a positive effect on children’s attainment and development.

“We couldn’t be more supportive of this year’s theme which places a focus on sustainability. We work hard to lessen our impact on the planet by taking as many actions as we can to reduce food waste and food miles. We search for trusted suppliers to provide the freshest, most nutritious, and highest quality produce available.”

This year National School Meals Week takes place at the same time as COP27 the United Nations Climate Change Conference.

Educaterers is proud to have recently become one of a small number of partners of ‘Love British Food’ - a national organisation dedicated to encouraging people to seek out British food when they are shopping or eating out.