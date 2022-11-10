Stratford Greenway to remain open throughout maintenance work

Warwickshire residents will still have access to the Stratford Greenway whilst the Warwickshire Country Parks team carry out improvements to pathways and verges in preparation for winter.

The Greenway, a favourite with local residents, will remain open as normal, however Countryside Rangers are asking visitors to take extra care when on the paths and ensure that they have been seen by the tractor driver before moving past them. Rangers have also requested that dog-owners keep their pets on a lead when passing any machinery involved with the maintenance work.

Work began this week as a tractor mounted flail started to mow verges. The tractor will return in December for another two days, this time to cut back hedges and ensure that the paths are safe and accessible for all.

Path repair and ditching work will also take place between Milcote and Long Marston, starting on Monday 21 November and lasting for approximately three weeks. The upgrades will help prevent the occasional flooding that has previously impacted the Knobbs Farm Crossing.

Councillor Heather Timms, Portfolio Holder for Environment, Climate and Culture at Warwickshire County Council, said: “After an incredibly busy half-term holiday across our country parks, now is the perfect time to make some important upgrades and improvements that will help keep our parks and greenways in tip-top condition.

“Works have been planned in a way that keeps disruption to a minimum, so walkers, wheelchair users, cyclists and horse-riders will still be able to enjoy travelling along the greenway surrounded by the beautiful Autumnal leaves.”

You can find more information and regular updates on the work via the Stratford Greenway Facebook Page, or by visiting the Warwickshire Country Parks website.

For more information about Warwickshire’s Country Parks, visit: www.countryparks.warwickshire.gov.uk