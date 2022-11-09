Warwickshire Fire and Rescue - thieves are putting lives at risk

Call for residents to report suspicious activity following multiple thefts at fire stations

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service has issued a call for residents around its fire stations to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the police.

The plea follows incidents over the past few months at fire stations in Southam, Henley-in-Arden and Bidford-on-Avon. Criminals are forcing their way in and targeting the service’s most up-to-date lifesaving rescue equipment, provided at significant expense to the taxpayer, putting lives at risk in doing so.

Any resident that sees anything suspicious at a fire station is asked to report this to Warwickshire Police by calling 999.

Councillor Andy Crump, Portfolio Holder for Community Safety and Fire at Warwickshire County Council, said “It seems our fire stations are being targeted, we are working with Warwickshire police to improve security on these sites.

“I urge the public to keep an eye open. These fire stations are integral to how we protect our communities and we do not want their capacity to be compromised.

“Anybody who sees anything suspicious at any of the fire stations, please call 999 and report what you have seen to Warwickshire Police.”