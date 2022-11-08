Find out more about an exciting new public art project coming to Stratford Town Centre

Street furniture in Stratford Town Centre will soon be a whole lot more interesting thanks to an innovative new art project.

A set of street bollards in Stratford Town Centre is soon to get a lot of more interesting thanks to a new project that is seeking to turn them into works of public art.

The project, organised by County Councillor CllrTim Sinclair, will be bringing art to six bollards in Meer Street in Stratford. The councillor, working closely with the Stratford Strategic Partnership, has commissioned talented local artist, IIona Pike to deliver this project, following a public commissioning process.

The artist is planning to design the six bollards using themes that are closely linked to the stories of Stratford town and she is keen to hear from local residents.

Residents are being given the opportunity to find out more about this art project at a public drop-in event that is taking place on Thursday 17 November from 1 pm at the old H&M premises in Bell Court that is currently being used by Escape Arts as their youth space.

This drop-in event will be a great opportunity for people to meet the artist, Ilona Pike and to give their views on the themes the designs should be based on. They can find out more about the project, where the new bollards are located and ask any questions they might have.

Councillor Heather Timms, Portfolio Holder for Environment, Climate & Culture said: “It’s great to see something that is so innovative and fun and that will bring yet more colour and interest to Stratford’s wonderful Town Centre, particularly this pedestrianised area in the centre of town, which is so popular with locals and visitors, being close to Shakespeare’s Birthplace”

Councillor Tim Sinclair, Warwickshire County Council Ward Member for Stratford North, said: “Street furniture, and bollards in particular, are not the first thing that you think about when someone mentions art or creativity, but we want to change that in Stratford.

“We are really excited about this project and seeing Ilona, an incredibly talented local artist, turn her visions into pieces of street art that will be enjoyed for generations to come. I hope to see as many of our residents coming along to the drop-in session on the 17th as possible to find out more about this project.”

Find out more about the Stratford Strategic Partnership: https://www.stratford-tc.gov.uk/the-council/-town-centre-strategic-partnership

Find out more about the work of Stratford Artist Ilona Pike https://www.instagram.com/ilonapike/?hl=en