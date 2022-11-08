Join the Warwickshire conversation on the cost of living

Warwickshire County Council is inviting residents to share their ideas for coping with the rising cost of living.

The steep rise in living costs is having a devastating impact on household budgets for many, and people are making some tough decisions about what to prioritise. Warwickshire County Council has already announced up to £4.5million in additional support for those struggling to keep up with household bills.

As part of this, the council is using conversation tool Dialogue to seek people’s views. This online discussion platform provides a safe space to form constructive ideas and make comments on some of the challenges people are facing and the help available. In the Cost of Living Dialogue, the council would like to hear people’s thoughts on:

the things they are most worried about due to increased and rising living costs

any changes that they have made to the way in which they live, or any tips they have, to reduce living costs

Comments will be used to focus the support and guidance provided by the council towards areas that those in need would find most helpful. You can participate in the Dialogue here.

Councillor Heather Timms, Portfolio Holder for Environment, Climate and Culture, said:

“We are committed to providing robust support to help people through these challenging times and to ensuring the support we provide aligns to what residents want and need. People will be having individual experiences, depending on their family, their employment and their housing situation. We are keen to hear from as broad a range of people as possible. “It is very easy to contribute to the conversation – rather than a long list of specific questions, people are free to share their opinions and ideas. If you have any thoughts at all about the rising costs of living and how you and your family are managing, please do share these thoughts with us.”

Visit Dialogue to read through the ideas or register to add to the discussion.

Cost of living support, such as help with paying energy bills and childcare costs, can be found at www.warwickshire.gov.uk/costofliving

Information to stay safe and well can be found on the council’s Wellness webpages.