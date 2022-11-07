Warwick residents a-Gog at new bridge over local brook

A new bridge over Gog Brook in Warwick is now open to the public following extensive works by Warwickshire County Council.

Following two years of extensive planning, permits and permissions, Warwickshire County Council is happy to announce that the new foot and cycle bridge over Gog Brook in Warwick is now open to the public,

Gog Bridge was requested by Cllr John Holland, Ward Member for Warwick West, and was supported, designed and delivered by the Safer Routes to School, Safety Engineering and Bridges Teams within Warwickshire County Council.

The main driver for the new bridge was that children going to and from Aylesford School and Newburgh Primary School had previously been using a small and treacherous cut-through path as a quicker way to get to their school. This route has caused a number of issues including one pupil who fell into the brook and broke his ankle. The new bridge, which can comfortably accommodate both foot and cycle traffic, now provides safe and speedy passage for pupils travelling too and from the Schools across the bridge.

Speaking about the new crossing point Anna Scopes, Deputy Headteacher at Aylesford School, said: “The school is delighted that the local authority is investing in our local community. The Gog bridge will help parents, carers and pupils safely access Aylesford School and the surrounding area.”

Mrs Simpkins, Headteacher at Newburgh Primary School, added: “Using the bridge will make the journey to our school easier and safer for our families who live on the Chase Meadow Estate."

Cllr Wallace Redford, Warwickshire County Council’s portfolio holder for Transport and Planning, said: “Gog Bridge is a fantastic piece of engineering that we are very proud to have been able to deliver for local residents in Warwick.

“At Warwickshire County Council we are committed to ensuring residents are supported through excellent transport infrastructure and that goes beyond our highways and motorised vehicle travel to enabling people to choose active travel – walking, cycling and scooting – as they travel round our towns.

“Gog Bridge will not only be of benefit to school pupils going to and from Aylesford School and Newburgh Primary School but will also provide a safe and quick shortcut route for all residents in the area.”

Cllr John Holland, Ward Member for Warwick West, said: "Gog bridge is a much much-needed safety measure for pupils going to Newburgh Primary School in one direction and Aylesford school in the opposite direction.

“The brook can present a real hazard when it is in flood and the new bridge will give pupils and residents a safe crossing point all year round.”