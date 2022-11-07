Talk Money Week - advice for Warwickshire residents

It's Talk Money Week from 7 to 11 November. With the cost of living on everyone's mind, the council is using the week to encourage people to talk about their situation and think about festive budgets.

Talk Money Week from the Money and Pensions Service takes place every year and is an opportunity for everyone to get involved with activities across the UK which help people have more open conversations about their money – from pocket money to pensions – and continue these conversations year-round. More information about the week and what's on can be found at www.maps.org.uk.

The council is using the week to raise awareness of local support as well as getting people to think about how they can curb some of their costs in the run-up to December. From Monday 7 November a series of practical money saving tips will be posted on its Instagram account. Against the backdrop of steep increases in daily living costs, the lead up to the festive period can bring additional financial pressures resulting in money worries. To address this, some thrifty and creative ideas will be shared each day to help minimise Christmas expenses at instagram.com/bestwarwickshire #FestiveThrift. Advice will include smart shopping, meal prepping, homemade gifts, and other money-saving ideas.

Councillor Heather Timms, Portfolio Holder for Environment, Climate and Culture, said:

“These ideas aim to help families think about ways they can prepare financially to celebrate Christmas and entertain their children without spending much money. We encourage people to share their own ideas too so we can help each other make the most of this time without putting too much pressure on ourselves.

"Whilst this is a fun and practical campaign, we know that Warwickshire residents are feeling the strain of the increased costs of living. We urge people to contact us for support and talk to services and others they know who can help. We have committed funding to support local services and to build on the national government support package and will also be making use of existing resources, networks and partnerships that we have. The challenge is significant, but we have fantastic partners and great communities in Warwickshire working together to face it.”

The pressures posed by increased household costs can lead to worry and anxiety, impacting on physical and mental health. The council's winter wellness support offer is online at www.warwickshire.gov.uk/winterwellness and includes information about health, wellbeing, and help for residents who are struggling at the moment.

Advice and support about rising household costs, such as help with paying energy bills and childcare costs and buying food can be found at www.warwickshire.gov.uk/costofliving.

For more info about Talk Money Week and resources for families, schools and organisations go to maps.org.uk/talk-money-week.