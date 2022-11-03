Looking after ourselves and others through winter.

Throughout November Warwickshire County Council is sharing advice to help residents stay well throughout the winter months.

Winter viruses are more prevalent during the colder months and can spread more easily – there are steps people can take to reduce the spread of viruses, protecting both themselves and more vulnerable people. Vaccines offer the best protection against viruses like COVID-19 and flu, and anyone who has been invited for these vaccinations is encouraged to attend their appointment as soon as possible. Staying away from others and regularly washing hands when feeling unwell will also help to reduce the spread of viruses along with ‘catch it, bin it, kill it’ when coughing and sneezing.

Many people will feel the pressures from the rising cost of living and WCC has services for residents who need extra support. The rising costs can also lead to increased anxiety and worry and impact upon mental health. Taking time to look after mental health is important during stressful times to provide coping mechanisms.

During winter months, as it’s darker, it may be more difficult to go out, and seeing other people may be less frequent. Staying in touch with loved ones is important to create a support network, whether it’s a chat over the phone or meeting up and going for a walk to stay warm in the colder weather, supporting each other is a great way to look after your own and others’ mental health.

Councillor Margaret Bell, portfolio holder for Adult Social Care and Health said: “We know that the winter months can present some challenges to look after your health and wellbeing as viruses spread and financial pressures increase. The November campaign from Warwickshire County Council aims to support our residents with help and advice to look after themselves and others.

Further information and support is available at www.warwickshire.gov.uk/wellness.