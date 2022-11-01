Augusta Place, Leamington Spa - Proposed Traffic Calming Feature

Following on from temporary measures introduced on Augusta Place during the Covid Epidemic, Warwickshire County Council is proposing to install a build out under Section 90G of the Highways Act 1980.

Scheme Overview

Under Section 90G of the Highways Act 1980 Warwickshire County Council is proposing to install a build out, on Augusta Place, Leamington Spa following on from temporary measures introduced during the Covid Epidemic to improve access and egress for parents and children to St Peters Catholic Primary School. Further details are given in the Statement of Reasons and Public Notice Below.

Legal Documents

Statement of Reasons (PDF, 63 kB)

Public Notice (PDF, 87 kB)

Consultation Plan - TR/11361-013 (PDF, 693 kB)

Enquiries and Representations

Any objections or representations to the proposals, which must be in writing and specify the grounds on which they are made, should be addressed to Graham Stanley, County Highways – County Highways Minor Works, Shire Hall, Warwick, CV34 4RL or sent by email to chminorworks@warwickshire.gov.uk.

Objections, representations, and the name of the objector or person making a representation, will normally be treated as public information and may be published. For further information on how Warwickshire County Council processes personal data please refer to the Customer Privacy Notice which is available at https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/privacy.

Objections and representations must be sent so as to be received by 25 November 2022.