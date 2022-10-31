Mill Lane, Newbold on Stour - 30mph Speed Limit Order

A new Housing development of land in Newbold on Stour, has led to a proposal to change the speed limits along Mill Lane. Reducing the current speed limit should have the effect of aiding road safety.

Scheme Overview

A new Housing development of land adjacent to the A3400 on the south-eastern side of Newbold on Stour, has led to a proposal to change the speed limits along the A3400 in that locale. The speed limit change has been consulted and approved in line with the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984 statutory procedure and comes into effect on Monday 7th November 2022.

Public Notice and Legal Orders

Public Notice (PDF, 67 kB)

Statement of Reasons (PDF, 33 kB)

Various Roads Newbold on Stour Speed Limit Order 2004 (PDF, 566 kB)

Various Roads Newbold on Stour Speed Limit Variation Order 2022 (PDF, 235 kB)

Mill Lane 30mph Speed Limit Order (PDF, 234 kB)

PTRO22-001-01 Consultation Plan (PDF, 385 kB)

Enquiries

Any enquiries relating to the Orders may be made to Mike McDonnell, County Highways, Minor Works, Shire Hall, Market Place, Warwick, CV34 4RL or via email to mikemcdonnell@warwickshire.gov.uk or by telephone on 01926 412536.

Any person who desires to question the validity of the Order or of any provision contained in it on the grounds that it is not within the powers conferred by the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984, or on the grounds that any requirement of that Act or of any instrument made under it has not been complied with in relation to the Order may within six weeks from the date of the making of the Order apply to the High Court for this purpose.