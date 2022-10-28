Warwickshire organisations proudly receive Queens’ Awards

The Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire has been out and about in the County this month presenting The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service and The Queen’s Award for Enterprise.

Tim Cox, His Majesty’s Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire has been out and about in the County this month presenting The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service (QAVS) and The Queen’s Award for Enterprise (QAE).

Harbury e-Wheels, received a QAVS for using electric cars to provide essential transport and support to the rural community of Harbury, Warwickshire, whilst also working to facilitate e-charging for the whole village.

The Pam Britton Trust for Dementia received a QAVS for supporting people living with a dementia illness, as well as providing support for their carers in Leamington Spa and South Warwickshire. The trust was founded by Tony Britton in memory of his wife Pam, who died in 2013 aged 64, having lived with early-onset dementia since she was in her 50s.

Tony Britton of The Pam Britton Trust for Dementia receives his Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service from Tim Cox, His Majesty’s Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire.

The QAVS is the highest award a local voluntary group can receive in the UK and is equivalent to an MBE. The QAVS aims to recognise outstanding work by local volunteer groups to benefit their communities. It was created in 2002 to celebrate the late Queen’s Golden Jubilee. 244 local charities, social enterprises, and voluntary groups received the prestigious QAV award this year. Their work, along with others from across the UK, is a reminder of the ways fantastic volunteers are contributing to their local communities and working to make life better for those around them.

Instarmac received a QAE for International Trade in recognition for the firm’s outstanding overseas trading activities.

Now in its 56th year, the QAE is the most prestigious business award in the country, with hundreds of businesses applying each year in the hope of receiving this coveted accolade which brings unparalleled prestige, exposure, and credibility to a company, as well as pride and inspiration to employees.

Instarmac receive their Queens Award for Enterprise for International Trade from Tim Cox, His Majesty’s Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire.

Tim Cox, His Majesty’s Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire, said:

“It’s always a pleasure and a privilege to visit some of the fabulous organisations we have in Warwickshire and meet those involved in achieving their awards. I was delighted to present the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service awards to Harbury e-Wheels and The Pam Britton Trust for Dementia; and a Queens Award for Enterprise to Instarmac. It is so important to reward and celebrate excellence in our county, whether that be in the field of voluntary service or enterprise.”

Cllr Heather Timms, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Heritage, Culture and the Environment, said:

“I would like to congratulate the three organisations that have been presented with their Queen’s Awards this month. There is no stronger accolade for a business, voluntary organisation, or charity than to achieve a Queen's Award. It not only greatly enhances their reputation, but is also a real boost for staff.”

To find out more about the Queens Award for Voluntary Service visit www.gov.uk/queens-award-for-voluntary-service

To find out more about The Queen’s Awards for Enterprise, visit www.gov.uk/queens-awards-for-enterprise. You can also find out more about the QAE in Warwickshire here https://api.warwickshire.gov.uk/documents/WCCC-1980322935-2072