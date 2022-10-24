Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service urges people to snuff out candle risk

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service are reminding people to take care with candles this Candle Fire Safety Week (24 – 30 October) and snuff out the risk of fire in their homes.

With winter soon approaching, a few candles scattered round the room can lend a warm glow to an evening in or add some festive cheer to the season’s celebrations such as Halloween, Guy Fawkes’ night and Christmas.

But, with candle fires resulting in around 300 casualties each year, Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service are asking people to take extra care with candles this winter – around a third (31 per cent) of all fires started by candles attended by fire and rescue services result in a death or injury.

The most important step you can take to keep yourself and your loved ones safe is to ensure your home has working smoke alarms. To prevent candle fires from starting in your home, make sure you keep candles away from flammable materials such as curtains and upholstery and ensure candles are put out when you leave the room, even for a moment.

Warwickshire County Councillor, Portfolio Holder for Community Safety and Fire, Andy Crump said: “Candles are a common sight in many homes, but it’s important to remember that a candle is not just a decorative feature. Left unattended, an open flame creates a serious fire hazard.

“Place your lit candles with extra care. Keep them away from curtains, pets and children and always remember to put them out when you leave the room, even if you’re only out of there for a moment.

“Even with these precautions it’s vital you are prepared should the worst happen. Having working smoke alarms can give you the vital time you need to get out, stay out and call 999. Keep yourself and your loved ones safe by testing your alarm regularly and by practicing your escape routes.”

To help residents use candles safely, Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service and the national Fire Kills campaign have some tips for this Candle Fire Safety Week:

Never leave lit candles unattended. Put burning candles out when you leave the room, and make sure they’re out completely at night.

Place your candles carefully. Make sure they are on a stable surface, out of the reach of pets and children, and keep them away from flammable objects like curtains, furniture, bedding and books.

Don’t move candles once they are lit.

Do not burn several candles close together as this might cause the flame to flare.

Burn candles in a well-ventilated room, out of drafts, vents or air currents. This will help prevent rapid or uneven burning, soot, and dripping.

Always put scented candles in a heat resistant holder. These candles are designed to liquefy when heated to maximise fragrance.

Fit smoke alarms and test them now and monthly. A working smoke alarm can buy you valuable time to get out, stay out and call 999.

Make sure that everyone in your home knows what to do if a fire should occur – practise your escape route.

For more tips on candle safety visit: http://www.fireservice.co.uk/safety/candles/.

For more fire safety information visit: https://firekills.campaign.gov.uk/.