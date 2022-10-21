Registering for an ASC-WDS Account
Part 1 (of three)
A short practical demonstration of registering for an ASC-WDS account
Including:
Who can have an account
What information do I need to have ready to register
What is a parent and child account
An introduction to using your ASC-WDS account
Part 2 of 3
A practical demonstration of using your ASC-WDS account including:
Registering users
Updating your workplace record
Sharing your data with CQC and your local authority
Updating staff records
Setting up mandatory training and reminders
Printing training reports
Making the most of your ASC-WDS account
Part 3 of 3
Using your ASC-WDS account to help with quality improvements including CQC and quality team inspections
What is and how to claim Workforce Development Funding