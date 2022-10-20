Helping people stay well this winter

The seasons are turning and we’re heading into the winter months. With festivities ahead, this can be an exciting time, but it can also be a difficult for many.

The cold weather poses a greater risk to general health and people may be facing financial pressures.

To help residents stay safe and well through winter, Warwickshire County Council and partners have produced a Winter Wellness guide which will be delivered to Warwickshire households over the coming weeks. It features a range of information and links to services and support people may need help at this time, particularly those who may be isolated or vulnerable.

The guide is part of a wider winter wellness support offer at www.warwickshire.gov.uk/winterwellness which includes information about health, wellbeing and help for residents who are struggling with the rising costs of living. The added pressures posed by increased household costs can lead to worry and anxiety, impacting on physical and mental health and the guide and website feature tips to help people to look after themselves and others.

Viruses are more prevalent during the winter months, this can lead to increased health risks for more vulnerable people and increase the demand on health services. The information in the booklet helps people to take steps to prevent illnesses and offers advice on what to do if they feel unwell, this includes, staying at home as much as possible with cold or flu like symptoms, opening windows to help air flow and continuing to regularly wash hands. The flu and COVID-19 vaccinations are available to certain eligible groups, one of the key things people can do is take up the offer of a vaccination, this can help to give as much protection as possible and reduce the severity of the virus.

Councillor Margaret Bell, portfolio holder for Adult Social Care and Health, said:

“We want to support residents to stay as well as possible through the winter months where we typically see a rise in health-related concerns. The colder weather, longer nights and a reduction in activity can have a negative impact on our general wellbeing. Understanding winter pressures and what we can all do to alleviate them is key to enabling us to take better care of ourselves and each other. “The printed booklet signposts to lots of helpful information and support and it will be available in community locations as well as going to all homes so everyone can access it. Information and advice will continue to be shared online through our digital channels to help people to access any support they may need.”

For further information visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/winterwellness.