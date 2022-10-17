New campaign to spotlight fostering in Warwickshire.

“As a foster carer I'm able to provide a settled home to my foster children. They know that staying with me means that they have a home here."

"I'm going to support them with what they need and I'm here to care for them.”

Gareth, one of Warwickshire’s solo foster carers describes what fostering means to him as part of Warwickshire County Council’s new fostering campaign.

The campaign shines a light on Warwickshire’s foster carers, understanding what it means to be a foster carer and the different ways that they can support Warwickshire’s children in care.

There are many different ways to foster from respite and part-time roles to full-time fostering. Becoming a foster carer means providing a safe place for children in their time of need, and with over 800 children in care, it’s an important time for anyone thinking about fostering to take the next steps. Foster carers with Warwickshire County Council will be supporting Warwickshire’s children, meaning that children in care can stay within the county, close to their family, friends and community links.

Gareth continued: “The child I’m currently fostering had previously been out of education for three years and was feeling very unsettled. Since they’ve come to live with me, they are now settled into full time education and happy to go to school. My whole family has welcomed them and we’re one big family with them included.”

Anyone who wants to know more about fostering and what it entails can join an online information event on Tuesday 1 November at 7pm. The informal session will include a short presentation from Warwickshire’s fostering service and a Q&A session with a foster carer and assessing social worker. To book or for any more information about fostering, please email fosteringenquiries@warwickshire.gov.uk.

Councillor Jeff Morgan, portfolio holder for children, families and education added: “Foster carers provide a home and stability for Warwickshire’s children in care. Becoming a foster carer means that you can really make a difference to their lives. It's a flexible role with lots of opportunities including occasional overnight support to a family as a family link foster carer to becoming a full-time foster carer and a range of options in between.”

“If you’ve been thinking about fostering now is the time to find out more.”

Warwickshire County Council foster carers join the Warwickshire family, receiving ongoing support and training from the council, along with access to support networks with existing foster carers to share experiences and learning.

To discover more about fostering, view case studies and see the levels of support offered to foster families,